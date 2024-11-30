The Toronto Maple Leafs received a mix of good and bad news on the injury front heading into tonight’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. On the positive side, Matthew Knies and captain Auston Matthews are set to return to the lineup, bolstering the team’s offensive firepower. However, Bobby McMann will be unavailable as he recovers from a lower-body injury sustained earlier this week.

Of note at Saturday’s practice, David Alter reports that Nick Robertson, who usually takes part in optional morning skates, did not. He added, “Alex Nylander is also not taking part. As Matthews and Knies get ready to be activated the #Leafs have to make room on the 23-man roster. Stay tuned.”

Matthew Knies’ Added Physicality Can Make a Difference

Matthew Knies, who has missed the past two games with an upper-body injury, participated in Friday’s practice on the top line alongside Matthews and William Nylander. He also skated on the first power-play unit, signaling his readiness to return. The 22-year-old forward has been an impactful contributor this season, recording eight goals and 12 points in 20 games. His return is a welcome addition as the team continues to climb the Atlantic Division standings.

Auston Matthews’ Return Is Good News for a Team that Hung In There

Auston Matthews, sidelined since November 3, also confirmed his return for tonight’s game. The three-time NHL goals champion has been dealing with an upper-body injury that kept him out for nine games. Practicing in full on Friday, Matthews rejoined his familiar spot on the first line with Knies. However, his partner is not Mitch Marner but William Nylander.

Auston Matthews to return for Maple Leafs vs Lightning

Matthews also took his place on the first power-play unit. The star center has tallied five goals and six assists in 13 games this season. His presence will significantly boost Toronto’s lineup. If Matthews is fully healed, fans should look for him to return with a scoring vengeance.

Bobby McMann’s Depth Scoring Will Be Missed

On the downside, Bobby McMann is expected to miss the next few games due to a lower-body injury. The winger left Wednesday’s 5-1 loss to the Florida Panthers and is listed as day-to-day. Coach Craig Berube indicated that McMann will likely miss tonight’s game and Monday’s matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks. He has been a reliable depth player this season, contributing six goals and seven points in 21 games.

The Bottom Line: The Maple Leafs Should Benefit from Matthews’ Return

While Matthews and Knies provide a much-needed lift, McMann’s absence highlights the ongoing challenges of managing injuries during the grueling NHL season. However, Maple Leafs fans will be excited about seeing their captain back in the lineup.

Much has been made about the team’s success without Matthews playing. Interestingly, commentary points back at Matthews as somehow not contributing to the team’s winning. The counter-narrative is that the team pulled up their socks and really did a solid job in his absence. It’s something to be congratulated not a finger to be pointed at the captain.

