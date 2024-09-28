Maple Leafs Injury Report as Preseason Game 4 Approaches

Several players are dealing with injuries as the Toronto Maple Leafs gear up for the upcoming season. These might impact their chances of making the final roster. Here’s a look at the current injury status of key players and how it might affect their positions on the team.

John Tavares – Lower-Body Injury (Day-to-Day)

Captain John Tavares suffered a lower-body injury during Thursday’s game against the Montreal Canadiens. He experienced significant stiffness in his leg following a hit and managed only two shifts in the third period before being pulled as a precautionary measure. Tavares confirmed he felt hopeful about his recovery, suggesting the injury is not serious. However, with his absence from practice on Friday, the team will need to monitor his condition closely as they prepare for their next matchup. Given his leadership and experience, Tavares’ health is crucial for the team’s performance, but this injury might prevent him from taking on a more significant role until he fully recovers.

John Tavares Auston Matthews Maple Leafs captain

William Nylander – Undisclosed Injury (Precautionary)

William Nylander exited Thursday’s game after a collision that raised concerns about a potential head injury. Fortunately, coach Craig Berube stated that Nylander was fine and that removing him from the game was merely precautionary. With Nylander set to begin his new eight-year deal this season, maintaining his health is essential for the player and the team. If Nylander can return to practice soon, he should be in a solid position to solidify his role. His hard work in preparing to play center requires as much practice as possible.

Calle Jarnkrok – Lower-Body Injury (Day-to-Day)

Calle Jarnkrok missed practice on Friday due to a lower-body injury. No further details were disclosed, but being sidelined at this stage of the preseason might hinder his chances of securing a spot on the roster. With competition for forward positions intensifying, Jarnkrok absence gives others a chance to show their skills to the coaching staff.

Alex Steeves – Lower-Body Injury (Day-to-Day)

Alex Steeves is fighting for a roster spot after signing a one-year, two-way contract. He’s also listed as day-to-day with a lower-body injury. This setback is challenging for the 24-year-old, who had a productive season with the AHL Marlies last season. If he can’t return to practice soon, his chances of making the team could be significantly diminished as another player might jump into his position.

Connor Dewar – Shoulder Injury (Unspecified Timeline)

Connor Dewar is dealing with a shoulder injury and missed practice on Friday. Dewar’s chances of making the roster could be affected without a clear timeline for his recovery. There are a lot of players competing for a few spots.

Jani Hakanpaa – Knee Injury (Unspecified Timeline)

Defenseman Jani Hakanpaa is nursing a knee injury that kept him out of practice. Like Dewar, Hakanpaa’s timeline for return is unclear. The uncertainty surrounding his condition adds to the team’s challenges as they look to finalize their defensive lineup.

Dakota Mermis – Jaw Surgery (Week-to-Week)

After a practice injury, Dakota Mermis underwent jaw surgery. He is now listed as week-to-week. Expected to compete for a depth position on the blue line, this injury is a significant setback. Mermis will likely miss the early part of the season, and won’t make the opening-night roster.

The Bottom Line for Maple Leafs Injuries

Overall, these injuries present both challenges and opportunities for the Maple Leafs. Players like Tavares and Nylander are critical to the team’s success, and their timely recovery will be significant.

Meanwhile, injuries to players competing for spots may open doors for others looking to make a case for themselves in the final roster decisions. As the team works through these injury challenges, players’ ability to recover and return to form will ultimately shape the Maple Leafs’ lineup for the upcoming season.

