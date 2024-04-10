Maple Leafs Will Likely Get Hometown Discount from John Tavares

John Tavares, a childhood dreamer turned Toronto Maple Leafs captain, has become a fixture of leadership and class within the organization. As his contract approaches its final year beyond the 2024-25 season, there are several ideas about what his next contract could and should look like. Given Tavares’ history with the team and his desire to contribute to its success, it’s reasonable to anticipate that he will re-sign with the Maple Leafs. He will also likely sign for a hometown discount.

What will (and should) the contract be? There’s logic and good reason to estimate that it will likely come in at around $3.5 million per season.

The Maple Leafs Have a Tradition of Bringing Back Hometown Players

The Maple Leafs have a tradition of bringing back hometown players on inexpensive contracts. Tavares knows this tradition and would likely want to be part of it. These players have made an impact on the team’s on-ice play. However, they’ve also established a legacy of giving with their team. In that, Tavares knows how crucial this legacy is.

Over recent seasons, veterans like Jason Spezza and Mark Giordano have remained integral parts of the team. They’ve also done it in a team-friendly way. Tavares fits squarely into this narrative. He embodies the Blue & White spirit with a solid performance over the years.

As the team’s captain, he’s been involved in recent changes that have asked him to change his deployment. And he’s done so willingly. Here’s saying he’ll do it again—and happily.

Tavares Knows His Game Isn’t What It Once Was

Tavares recognizes that his offensive production might not reach the levels of his prime. However, he continues to contribute both on and off the ice. He’s mentoring the younger players poised to take on larger roles. Tavares remains a valuable asset to the team’s development and success.

Considering Tavares’ age and potential performance decline, the team’s salary cap constraints, and his loyalty to Toronto, a contract of $3.5 million per season makes sense for both parties. This figure represents a compromise that allows the Maple Leafs to allocate resources strategically while retaining Tavares’ leadership and experience on the roster.

Here’s looking for Tavares to prioritize team success by signing a two—or three-year deal with the Maple Leafs at a discounted rate. His commitment to the organization and desire to see the team thrive point towards a mutually beneficial agreement reflecting his contributions and the realities of the NHL salary landscape for veteran players.

