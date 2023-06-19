According to Chris Johnston of NorthStar Bets, the Ottawa Senators are placing a priority on getting a trade finalized that would see forward Alex DeBrincat moved. In fact, the organization is pushing to get this deal done in the next two weeks, hoping to use the NHL Draft as a deadline.

Johnston notes:

With DeBrincat unwilling to sign a long-term extension in Ottawa, the Senators are looking to recoup assets before the two-time 40-goal scorer becomes an unrestricted free agent next summer. They’re working off a short list of preferred destinations provided by the player and are said to have received “strong interest” from those teams.

He added, “Expect a push to be made to get this done by the draft. The Sens are currently feeling out DeBrincat’s market value and aren’t placing guardrails around the desired return — they’re open to doing a deal involving established players or future assets.”

Alex DeBrincat Senators trade rumors

If the Senators are open to any style of trade, that makes it a touch easier to move the player, even if DeBrincan’t qualifying offer is a hurdle for some teams. There will be franchises open to adding the forward but might have to move money to make it work. Others might be looking to keep the player and their best current assets because they have the cap room to make a trade centered around futures work.

DeBrincat will need to sign a deal with whatever team acquires him and it will be intriguing to see if he’s open to doing so before finishing out the one year his qualifying offer would permit. Right now, the Senators aren’t said to be allowing conversations with DeBrincat or his agent, meaning teams that have interest won’t know officially that he’s open to an extension when they trade for him.

It’s a sticky situation for all parties involved. On the one hand, the Senators want to be competitive, so they might flip the picks and prospects for a current asset. On the other, any team that is going to give up a number of picks or players would likely want to know DeBrincat is more than a short-term, one-year acquisition.

