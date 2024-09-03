Maple Leafs Competing with Teams for Free Agent Max Pacioretty

The Toronto Maple Leafs are among several teams interested in free-agent winger Max Pacioretty, according to TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston. Johnston mentioned on TSN Radio 1050’s First Up that the Leafs are exploring their options with Pacioretty but face competition from other teams.

“Certainly someone that the Leafs have some interest in, that they’ve looked at and really I think that Max has to make a decision for himself, because it’s not just the Leafs that have knocked on his door,” Johnston explained. He noted that while Toronto is eager to bolster its left-wing depth, Pacioretty has several options and must decide on the best fit for his career.

Pacioretty, 35, played 47 games for the Washington Capitals last season, posting four goals and 23 points. His season was cut short after he tore his right Achilles tendon for the second time in January 2023, a setback he initially suffered while with the Carolina Hurricanes. Despite these injuries, Pacioretty showed he could still contribute offensively when healthy.

The veteran winger is coming off a one-year, $2 million contract with the Capitals. Over his career, Pacioretty has tallied 330 goals and 668 points in 902 games, playing for the Montreal Canadiens, Vegas Golden Knights, Carolina Hurricanes, and Washington Capitals.

Can the Maple Leafs Afford to Compete With Other Teams for Pacioretty?

With limited cap space of $1.275 million and a roster of 21 players, the Maple Leafs face financial constraints in signing Pacioretty. The question becomes, how much does this new interest from other teams drive up the price?

If clubs are looking at Pacioretty on a PTO, it might simply be a matter of signing Pacioretty to a guaranteed contract. If other teams are open to giving him a contract, the Leafs might have to do more than offer the league minimum, which makes things tight. Pacioretty’s decision is likely to come soon as the NHL season approaches, and it will be interesting to see if Toronto can move things around if their priority is to secure his services.

