Jonathan Toews Open to Joining Maple Leafs as Part of Comeback

Jonathan Toews is officially plotting his return to the NHL. The 37-year-old Stanley Cup champion has informed his agent, Pat Brisson, that he is “100% committed” to resuming his career next season after spending more than a year away from the game.

Toews last played in April 2023, forced out due to issues stemming from long-term COVID. He stepped away to focus on his health and recovery, essentially disappearing internationally to seek alternative remedies to work on what, to many, was an inexplicable nagging issue. In recent months, he has reportedly been training consistently in preparation for a potential comeback. Now, he’s ready to field offers, and teams are reportedly intrigued.

Jonathan Toews might consider the Maple Leafs as he makes his NHL comeback

Are the Maple Leafs a Fit For Toews?

Brisson confirmed to NHL insider Pierre LeBrun that Toews is open for business on July 1 as free agency begins. Everyone is in the mix, even if the veteran forward might have hopes that a few teams will get in the mix.

Among the clubs Toews would reportedly be open to joining is the Toronto Maple Leafs. According to Nick Alberga of The Leafs Nation, Brisson confirmed that “everything is open” and included the Leafs as one of the teams Toews would “willingly consider.”

Meanwhile, Toronto GM Brad Treliving said at his end-of-season media availability that the Maple Leafs’ “DNA” needs to evolve. There’s something wrong between the ears for many of the players on the team, and the priority might be finding a veteran who can play, but has also been there and done that, elevating his game when it’s needed most.

There will be questions about how effective Toews can be in the NHL next season. That said, his championship pedigree and leadership could make him a valuable addition in a depth role, especially as a third-line or depth center.

A three-time Stanley Cup winner and former Selke Trophy recipient, Toews brings 1,067 games of NHL experience and a reputation as one of the game’s most respected leaders.

