Toronto Maple Leafs
Jonathan Toews Open to Joining Maple Leafs as Part of Comeback
Jonathan Toews is making an NHL comeback and he would be open to the Toronto Maple Leafs as an option next season.
Jonathan Toews is officially plotting his return to the NHL. The 37-year-old Stanley Cup champion has informed his agent, Pat Brisson, that he is “100% committed” to resuming his career next season after spending more than a year away from the game.
Toews last played in April 2023, forced out due to issues stemming from long-term COVID. He stepped away to focus on his health and recovery, essentially disappearing internationally to seek alternative remedies to work on what, to many, was an inexplicable nagging issue. In recent months, he has reportedly been training consistently in preparation for a potential comeback. Now, he’s ready to field offers, and teams are reportedly intrigued.
Are the Maple Leafs a Fit For Toews?
Brisson confirmed to NHL insider Pierre LeBrun that Toews is open for business on July 1 as free agency begins. Everyone is in the mix, even if the veteran forward might have hopes that a few teams will get in the mix.
Among the clubs Toews would reportedly be open to joining is the Toronto Maple Leafs. According to Nick Alberga of The Leafs Nation, Brisson confirmed that “everything is open” and included the Leafs as one of the teams Toews would “willingly consider.”
Meanwhile, Toronto GM Brad Treliving said at his end-of-season media availability that the Maple Leafs’ “DNA” needs to evolve. There’s something wrong between the ears for many of the players on the team, and the priority might be finding a veteran who can play, but has also been there and done that, elevating his game when it’s needed most.
There will be questions about how effective Toews can be in the NHL next season. That said, his championship pedigree and leadership could make him a valuable addition in a depth role, especially as a third-line or depth center.
A three-time Stanley Cup winner and former Selke Trophy recipient, Toews brings 1,067 games of NHL experience and a reputation as one of the game’s most respected leaders.
Next: Stars Hold Cards as Benn Says, ‘Don’t See Myself Playing Anywhere Else’
More News
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 1 day ago
3 Landing Spots for Jonathan Marchessault This Offseason
Jonathan Marchessault’s time in Nashville may be coming to an end. These three NHL...
-
Dallas Stars/ 1 day ago
Stanley Cup Rematch Set as Oilers Eliminate Stars: 6 Takeaways
Connor McDavid and the Oilers will face Matthew Tkachuk and the Panthers in a...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Skinner and Ekholm vs. Hyman and Stecher: Upgrade for Oilers?
Mattias Ekholm and Jeff Skinner slot in for the Edmonton Oilers in Game 5,...
-
Featured/ 2 days ago
Rumor: Could Marner-for-Bennett Dual Sign-and-Trade Happen?
There is chatter that a sign-and-trade involving Mitch Marner and Sam Bennett could be...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Jonathan Toews Commits to NHL Comeback, Contender Already Interested
Jonathan Toews has confirmed his bid to make an NHL comeback next season and...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
‘DNA Needs to Change in Our Team’, Says Treliving of Maple Leafs
Brad Treliving spoke with the media on Thursday and talked about the DNA of...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Game 5 Can’t Be an Opportunity Wasted for Oilers’ Jeff Skinner
Jeff Skinner looks to be getting an opportunity for the Edmonton Oilers in Game...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Crossing a Line or Positive Sign? Bouchard Play Shocks Oiler Fans
Did Evan Bouchard cross a line with his slash to Roope Hintz, or is...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Stecher Shafted, But Oilers D-Man Has Unreal Reaction to Ekholm Return
Mattias Ekholm is about to return for the Edmonton Oilers, but Troy Stecher has...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 5 days ago
Carolina Ends 19-Year East Final Drought with Game 4 Shutout Win
The Carolina Hurricanes are still alive as they win Game 4 versus the Florida...