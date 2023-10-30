Maple Leafs and Blues Could Fix Each Other’s Defense Via Trade

The Toronto Maple Leafs and the St. Louis Blues find themselves at a crossroads, both grappling with defensive challenges that might prompt a trade discussion between the two teams. For the Maple Leafs, Saturday’s game in Dallas exposed the team’s vulnerability on the blue line. Defenseman Jake McCabe’s departure due to injury, though Coach Sheldon Keefe reassured fans of a swift return, highlighted the team’s precarious situation. Timothy Liljegren’s premature exit further emphasized the need for defensive stability.

TSN’s Darren Dreger wonders if the Maple Leafs will be looking at the trade market over the next few weeks as questions continue to pop up about the longevity of that group.

Meanwhile, in St. Louis, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic raised pertinent questions about the Blues’ defensive roster. With Torey Krug’s no-trade clause potentially under reconsideration, the Blues are contemplating their defensive future. Veterans Marco Scandella and Robert Bortuzzo, both in the final year of their contracts, might not return next season, raising concerns about the team’s defensive depth. Rutherford’s inquiry into when the Blues will introduce young talents like Scott Perunovich and Tyler Tucker underscores the pivotal decision facing General Manager Doug Armstrong.

While potentially difficult to pull off, the possibility of a Maple Leafs-Blues trade emerges as an opportunity for both teams to address their unique challenges.

Could There Be a Fit Between the Two Teams?

The connection between these two teams lies in their distinct needs on the blue line. Toronto’s emergent talents like Conor Timmons and William Lagesson might not be fully prepared for regular NHL action, necessitating a trade for an experienced defenseman. On the other hand, the Blues face a dilemma about their veteran players, potentially making someone, perhaps even Krug a trade candidate.

It’s not clear who the Maple Leafs would move. TJ Brodie’s name has been mentioned in the past, but there is a serious salary cap discrepancy between these two players. John Klingberg isn’t likely to stick with the team past this season, but he was just acquired so it might be too soon to think the Maple Leafs are ready to move on, even if Morgan Rielly is ready and able to quarterback the team’s power play.

On the Blues side, Krug, Colton Parayko, Justin Faulk, and Nick Leddy all have no-trade clauses. One would need to waive to join the Leafs. The most logical fit seems to be Scandella, who has a modified no-trade (player submits a 7 team no trade list.) He’s not a big minutes guy, but he provides some experienced depth.

Clearly, with so many moving parts, a deal like this would take time (if it comes at all). But for Toronto, it could benefit them to strike up the conversation sooner than later if their plan is to eventually address their long-term defensive requirements. At the very least, the Blues could ask one of these players if there’s interest.

Two Teams to Watch This Season

As the season progresses, both teams must assess their priorities. For the Maple Leafs, the choice between immediate success and nurturing future talents is crucial, especially in light of their defensive setbacks. Similarly, the Blues must decide when to transition to their young defensemen while ensuring a competitive edge.

Whether it involves experienced players or promising young talents, a potential trade fit between the Blues and Maple Leafs seems obvious. Does that mean it will happen? Of course not. As we’ve learned this season, the salary cap has played a huge role in teams being limited with what they can do with their rosters and trades are hard, if not next to impossible to make work.

