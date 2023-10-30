Big-Man Desharnais Still Growing, Scores First NHL Goal

After a thrilling Heritage Classic victory against the Flames on Sunday night, Vincent Desharnais and Stuart Skinner of the Edmonton Oilers celebrated their triumph with immense enthusiasm. For Desharnais, the night became unforgettable as he scored his first NHL goal in a spectacular fashion, making the win even sweeter. Speaking about his achievement, Desharnais expressed his excitement, highlighting the significance of scoring in such a remarkable environment.
Interestingly, Desharnais was initially unaware of his accomplishment. It was his teammate, Evander Kane, who informed him that he had indeed scored his first NHL goal. “No one really knew it was my first one… I don’t know how they didn’t know that,” he said, chuckling. “It’s a pretty cool environment to get your first goal.” Desharnais plans to present the puck from his first goal to his parents, turning this memorable event into a cherished family keepsake.
Desharnais Was Solid and Seems to Be Settling In
Beyond his goal, Desharnais has demonstrated a major growth in his defensive skillset, becoming a standout player with some of the best defensive metrics on the team. Particularly, on the penalty kill, he’s really start to turn heads and catch the attention of the coaching staff.
His ability to maintain a strong defensive presence, coupled with his strategic use of size, has made him a formidable force on the ice. He’s been prone in the past to making mistakes, but such is the case many rookie defensemen. He hasn’t let it stop him. And, he’s growing more and more comfortable with idea of asserting himself with each passing game. Desharnais showcased his prowess by effectively bullying opponents, utilizing his body to shield the puck, and displaying astute decision-making in his own end.
Coach and teammates alike lauded Desharnais for his outstanding performance, emphasizing his growth as a player. When Connor McDavid was asked about his teammate, he responded: “And I thought Vinny’s game overall was amazing. He just did so many good little things defensively, and to see him get rewarded on a big stage with a big goal at a big time, it was great to see. Our bench was really excited.”
As Desharnais continues to excel on the ice, his remarkable journey and contributions to the Oilers become increasingly evident, adding depth and strength to the team’s defensive lineup.
