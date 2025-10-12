MacKinnon Calls Out Avalanche Fans Over Power Play Ignorance

Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon didn’t hold back after Saturday’s 5-4 shootout loss to the Dallas Stars, taking aim at his own fanbase for booing the team during the power play. Noting, “I know we were getting booed, I guess they don’t really know what a good power play looks like,” MacKinnon’s reaction has stirred up a few responses.

MacKinnon liked his team’s effort on Saturday and felt they deserved the win. When asked about the power play and his thoughts on how it looked, he responded, “I thought it was really good tonight, really good, a lot of great chances,” he said. “I know we were getting booed, I guess they don’t really know what a good power play looks like.”

The Avs did score on the man advantage, so MacKinnon used it as an opportunity to take another sarcastic shot at fans who aren’t giving the team time to get their power play sorted out. “We had a ton of chances and nothing was going in, and we finally got one, so I guess they gotta boo us more.”

Fans React to MacKinnon’s Taking Aim at Them

The remarks have already generated discussion online, some fans defending their right to boo and others saying that they didn’t think the boos were directed at the power play, but at former Avalanche players who were playing against the team on Saturday. Mikko Rantanen was among them, and he was heavily booed during his shootout winner. While MacKinnon’s comments were likely meant to be more sarcastic that a direct shot at the team’s fans, he’s got a dry personality and it’s hard to know when he’s being serious or joking around. After a frustrating loss, it could have been a bit of both.

