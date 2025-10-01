Demidov Injury Update Following Fiery Canadiens–Senators Clash

Tuesday night’s heated matchup between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators was filled with scraps and bad blood, and it may carry some fallout in the coming days. The game featured several fights and incidents, with Montreal’s rookie standout Ivan Demidov on the receiving end of a nasty slash.

Midway through the contest, Demidov narrowly avoided a dangerous boarding attempt by Ottawa forward Nick Cousins. Moments later, he was struck with a vicious two-handed slash across the arm and wrist. The rookie tried to skate it off, but showed visible discomfort, clutching his arm as he skated to the bench.

Canadiens coach Marty St. Louis, when asked if he was worried about Ivan Demidov: “Not right now. He’s still being evaluated, so not right now.”

Demidov Injured Canadiens

Given Demidov’s importance to Montreal’s lineup, the sequence sparked immediate concern about a possible injury. However, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman reported afterward that there is “no long-term injury concern” for the 19-year-old winger, an encouraging sign for the Canadiens.

Still, the play has drawn scrutiny, with many questioning whether supplemental discipline could follow. These are the kinds of plays where fans call for the NHL to protect star players or the talent that draws in fans. If these players are taken out by injury, it impacts the entire product, and the NHL needs to ensure that what appear to be intent-to-injure plays don’t go unpunished.

The Canadiens will hope Demidov avoids missing any time, but it sounds like they may have dodged a bullet in that regard.

