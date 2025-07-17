Lukas Dostal Reveals He’s Signed Big 5-Year Deal with Ducks

Goaltender Lukas Dostal has revealed he’s signed an extension with the Anaheim Ducks. Dostal avoids arbitration with the team, signing a five-year, $6.5M AAV contract extension.

Earlier in the day on Thursday, he hinted at something “soon” on his Instagram story for later in the afternoon. His signing announcement was what came after the contract was made official. The Ducks, who recently traded John Gibson to the Detroit Red Wings, will go with Dostal as their starter. In 54 games last season, he had a 3.1 goals against average and a .903 save percentage. His numbers in 2023-24 were a bit weaker, but he’s trending in the right direction and just 25 years old.

This is fairly big news for Anaheim to lock up their No. 1 goalie of the future. The deal covers three years of UFA status and gives him lots of time to keep improving as the Ducks try to build themselves into a contender.

“Lukáš has proven he is a No. 1 goaltender and we are so pleased to get this deal done,” Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek said. “He is just entering the prime of his career with his best hockey ahead of him.”

