Lousy Start May Affect Flames’ Contract Talks with Hanifin

In a recent edition of his “32 Thoughts” column on Sportsnet, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman disclosed that the Calgary Flames are actively engaged in discussions regarding a contract extension for Noah Hanifin. He believes that not much has chanced despite the team’s rocky start and that both sides are eager to do something. Hanifin is currently at the peak of his playing career and seems more open to an extension, which is good news considering where he was at the end of last season.

But, not everyone agrees with Friedman. One insider wonders if the lousy start the Flames are experiencing could affect negotiations. After all, who wants to sign on long-term to play with a team that can’t win?

As highlighted by Frank Seravalli on Daily Faceoff, the Flames’ series of losses could be affecting Hanifin’s perspective. The continued struggles could be raising concerns about his commitment amidst the team’s losing streak and with players like Nikita Zadorov publicly lashing out at his own teammates and apologizing to fans for bad the team has been, it’s curious to know what’s going on mentally in that locker room.

Noah Hanifin Calgary Flames NHL Trade Talk

Seravalli noted a prior optimism regarding progress in the discussions, but this momentum seems to have hit a snag. The Flames players who left at the end of last year seemed universally upset with the organization and ready to move on. Tyler Toffoli did. But others have stayed and Hanifin has recently changed his tune. With his positivity towards the team continue?

The Flames Need to Start Winning

The Flames aren’t the only team losing. That said, they are one of the few teams with such huge contracts riding on their club’s success this season. If they aren’t a playoff team, there’s a decent chance some of the big stars will want out.

It appears the Flames are in a phase of self-assessment, trying to identify and address the underlying issues that might be hindering their performance on the ice. All the while, GM Craig Conroy has to navigate these negotiations with a player like Hanifin.

