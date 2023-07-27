** Update: Cooley has signed with the team. It’s a three-year entry-level deal at a $950k cap hit | $4.45M AAV Breakdown Each Season: Salary: $855k Signing Bonus: $95k Type ‘A’ Perf Bonus: $1M Type ‘B’ Perf Bonus: $2.5M
On Wednesday, it was revealed that Logan Cooley might be close to signing with the Arizona Coyotes. Reports out of Minnesota yesterday were that star prospect Logan Cooley is NOT returning to college. Other reports, including one from Craig Morgan, suggest there is “momentum” toward Cooley turning pro and signing his entry-level contract with the Arizona Coyotes.
Cooley previously announced that he’d return to Minnesota for his sophomore season but he left the door open to going pro. If this turns out to be true, it’s a pivot and a huge deal for the Coyotes, who could soon have their undisputed top prospect under contract.
Cooley had 22 Goals and 60 Points this past season in 38 Games. At the World Junior Championships, he played in seven games and seven goals and 14 Points.
It was the Coyotes’ Twitter PR team that dropped the biggest hint something might be close when they tweeted, “It’s sunny with a chance of 92 today. Don’t you love when it starts cooling down “here? Elliotte Friedman reports, “Nothing done, as Craig reports here, but it is trending that way. Would be a surprise if Cooley does not sign with the Coyotes over the next 24-48 hours.”
Cooley remains a contentious figure within the Coyotes organization and with the fan base due to his decision to forgo an entry-level contract this offseason. He attributed this choice in part to the collapse of the team’s arena plan in Tempe.
The Coyotes made strides this summer to try and be a more competitive team. They added Jason Zucker and Nick Bjugstad in free agency, plus traded for Sean Durzi of the Los Angeles Kings. If Cooley joins the group, the Coyotes are going to be infinitely better than they were last season.
As for the University of Minnesota, losing Cooley, along with Toronto Maple Leafs forward Matthew Knies and, at some point, St. Louis Blues prospect Jimmy Snuggerud will be a massive blow to their program. arguably formed the best line in college hockey last season. Only Snuggerud will remain with the Golden Gophers.
