Amid Extension Talks, Linus Ullmark Shines in Senators Debut

Linus Ullmark, who was acquired by the Ottawa Senators this summer in a big-time trade the Boston Bruins are likely now regretting is set to become a UFA at the end of the season. He made his pre-season debut for Ottawa on Thursday, delivering a standout performance. While it was just pre-season, more performances like this and the Senators could be a problem in the Eastern Conference and he could earn himself a serious payday.
Ullmark stopped 28 of 29 shots and made four crucial high-danger saves in just over 30 minutes of action. His only goal against came on a screened play, making his .966 save percentage and 1.18 goals saved above expected even more impressive.
If Ullmark can continue this level of play into the regular season, he could be the anchor the Senators need to push for their first playoff appearance since the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs. His performance on Thursday showcased his potential as a game-changer, particularly on the penalty kill, where he went a perfect 5-for-5.
Is Linus Ullmark the Solution to the Senators’ Problems?
Ottawa has been a team that insiders have pegged to take a step forward over the previous two seasons. But, for whatever reason, they’ve fallen short of expectations. The goaltending was a serious question mark for the club, which was addressed this off-season with the Ullmark trade.
The question is, will Ullmark be the thing that finally pushes the Senators forward? Performances like Thursday (again, it was just pre-season) are a good sign. And, if he keeps it up, the longer it takes to get him signed to an extension, the more expensive he’ll become. He’s playing in the final season of a contract that pays him $5 million.
TSN’s Chris Johnston notes that the two sides have not engaged in serious discussions. The Senators have checked with preliminary talks, but nothing is close.
With plenty of time to negotiate, Ottawa will look to revisit contract talks in the coming months.
Next: Maple Leafs’ William Nylander Out After Odd Robertson Injury Play
More News
-
NHL News/ 1 hour ago
Amid Extension Talks, Linus Ullmark Shines in Senators Debut
Linus Ullmark played well in his Ottawa Senators pre-season debut, which is great for...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 7 hours ago
Oilers Only Need One Thing from Ty Emberson During the 2024-25 Season
The Edmonton Oilers will be asking a lot of defenseman Ty Emberson during the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 10 hours ago
Edmonton Oilers Continue to Trim Roster With 12 More Cuts
The Edmonton Oilers continue to cut their rosters, dialing in the line combinations. Who...
-
NHL News/ 11 hours ago
Good News for Maple Leafs Despite Auston Matthews Injury Scare
Auston Matthews will sit Thursday's preseason game for the Maple Leafs, but the team...
-
NHL News/ 12 hours ago
Goalie Alexei Kolosov Resolves Issues with Flyers, Gets “Legit Shot” at NHL
Despite past issues, it appears things have been ironed out and goaltending prospect Alexei...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 13 hours ago
Math Shows Best Way for Oilers to Manage Kane’s Injury and Salary Cap
The Edmonton Oilers might have a couple of options to deal with Evander Kane's...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 22 hours ago
Oilers Coach Not Shocked By 6-1 Preseason Loss to Star-Studded Jets
The Edmonton Oilers were beaten badly by the Winnipeg Jets in preseason action, something...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers’ Coach Jokes About McDavid’s Spot Amidst Moves and Roster Cuts
Edmonton Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch is forced to make some tough decisions, sending...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Mitch Marner Has Candid Take on Amazon Documentary
Mitch Marner was asked about the Amazon documentary and if he'll watch it. His...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Early Preseason Reaction: Josh Brown the Oilers 2024-25 New Whipping Boy
The Edmonton Oilers need a defenseman to step up and Josh Brown might struggle....