Amid Extension Talks, Linus Ullmark Shines in Senators Debut

Linus Ullmark, who was acquired by the Ottawa Senators this summer in a big-time trade the Boston Bruins are likely now regretting is set to become a UFA at the end of the season. He made his pre-season debut for Ottawa on Thursday, delivering a standout performance. While it was just pre-season, more performances like this and the Senators could be a problem in the Eastern Conference and he could earn himself a serious payday.

First look at Linus Ullmark in a @Senators uniform. ????



Ullmark stopped 28 of 29 shots and made four crucial high-danger saves in just over 30 minutes of action. His only goal against came on a screened play, making his .966 save percentage and 1.18 goals saved above expected even more impressive.

If Ullmark can continue this level of play into the regular season, he could be the anchor the Senators need to push for their first playoff appearance since the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs. His performance on Thursday showcased his potential as a game-changer, particularly on the penalty kill, where he went a perfect 5-for-5.

Is Linus Ullmark the Solution to the Senators’ Problems?

Ottawa has been a team that insiders have pegged to take a step forward over the previous two seasons. But, for whatever reason, they’ve fallen short of expectations. The goaltending was a serious question mark for the club, which was addressed this off-season with the Ullmark trade.

The question is, will Ullmark be the thing that finally pushes the Senators forward? Performances like Thursday (again, it was just pre-season) are a good sign. And, if he keeps it up, the longer it takes to get him signed to an extension, the more expensive he’ll become. He’s playing in the final season of a contract that pays him $5 million.

TSN’s Chris Johnston notes that the two sides have not engaged in serious discussions. The Senators have checked with preliminary talks, but nothing is close.

With plenty of time to negotiate, Ottawa will look to revisit contract talks in the coming months.

