Lindy Ruff Fired By New Jersey Devils

Head coach Lindy Ruff has been fired by the New Jersey Devils. Assistant coach Travis Green will take over as interim coach, according to a statement by the organization on Monday.
The Devils parted ways with coach Ruff due to a disappointing 30-27-4 record in the 2023-24 season and two losing seasons within the last four years. Despite Ruff’s 23-year coaching experience and a multi-year extension in October, his tenure with the Devils concluded with a 128-124-28 record.
“I hold our entire organization to the highest levels of accountability to focus on being a competitive team that expects to be a perennial playoff contender,” said general manager Tom Fitzgerald. He added, “Unfortunately, we are not currently at that level, and I needed to make this decision.”
Fitzgerald called it an extremely difficult conversation based on the relationship that he built with Ruff.
Travis Green Comes in With Tons of Experience
In respect to making Green interim coach, Fitzgerald said, “Travis has key experience running benches at the junior, AHL and NHL levels and knows that there are no shortcuts to success. He is a high-demanding individual who is familiar with the group and excited about working to get us back on track.”
More to come.
