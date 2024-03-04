Predators Re-Sign Tommy Novak to Three-Year Extension

The Nashville Predators have been on a roll these past few weeks, winners of eight straight games. Multiple players have taken off as key role players and the team is looking like they’re in the playoff mix. Few, if any of these players have appeared more important than Tommy Novak. The 26-year-old center recently re-signed with the team, a three-year, $10.5 million extension with the Predators.

This extension keeps him in a mustard-yellow uniform until the end of the 2027 season.

The Predators have been looking to re-enter the playoff race after last season saw them end their eight-year-long playoff appearance streak. Novak has played a big part in the Predators rush for the postseason. The former third-rounder of the Predators organization has tallied 34 points in 51 games (on pace for 54 points) consisting of 13 goals and 21 assists.

Novak has played exceptionally well under the pressure of a top-six forward in only his sophomore year. While wearing the number 82 for the Predators, Novak has tallied 84 points in 129 games.

Novak Brings Skill To The Predators

The Predators were fortunate to draft a player such as Novak. He was playing under an $800,000 contract, a deal that was considered a steal by many. He was drawing the attention of multiple teams at this year’s deadline. However, this extension closed those doors as Nashville kept another solid piece of their roster.

Novak has been known to be a fierce, offensively skilled forward since he entered the league. During his most recent game against the Colorado Avalanche, he tallied a goal with a sweet finish. He performed a toe-drag through defenseman Bowen Byram and shot the puck 5-hole on Alexandar Georgiev.

What Does This Extension Mean for Novak?

In his time with the Predators, he has been sent to both farm teams; consisting of a season in Milwaukee in the AHL and Florida in the ECHL. Novak has gone through a long track to enter the NHL but he has proven himself to be one to keep in the pros.

He likely stays put now. The Predators have made a sizeable investment to have him a continued part of the roster.

