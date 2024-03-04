Edmonton Oilers are actively exploring the trade market to assess the cost of shedding contracts, and Warren Foegele seems to be a primary candidate for a potential cap dump move. According to insights from Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli, the Oilers are keen on freeing up space before the deadline to position themselves as buyers in the market.
Foegele, despite being labeled as “fine insurance” by Seravalli, is not in the Oilers’ long-term plans. He believes the team won’t be re-signing him as a free agent and if GM Ken Holland needs to clear cap space, moving the guy who is leaving anyway makes the most sense.
The team is eyeing upgrades both on defense and up front, with Pavel Buchnevich reportedly on their radar. There has been some talk on Monday that the Oilers might back off those trade talks a bit based on the price for Buchnevich, but the situation remains the same. Edmonton needs to move money out to make a bigger deal. The other options to move are Cody Ceci and Brett Kulak, but Edmonton needs more defense, not less.
Oilers’ Foegele a Trade Piece Teams Open to Adding
Foegele, 26, recently achieved a career-high by surpassing his previous season’s point total. This is the third straight year he’s gotten better as part of the roster. He’s contributing significantly to the team’s bottom-six and his budget-friendly $2.75-million expiring contract might be a good option for a contender. That said, they’ll need to take the contract in full. If the Oilers are moving Foegele, they likely want all of his $2.75 million to spend on a top-six upgrade.
Foegele himself acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding his future. While he’s not been traded yet, he knows he’s potentially going to be used in a deal so the Oilers can do other things. He has no interest in being dealt, citing the strong camaraderie within the team. Still, he understands the business side of the game. If the Oilers cannot afford to keep him next season and a trade can enhance the team’s current standing, Foegele recognizes the logical move.
Next: Oilers No Longer Frontrunners for Huge Trade Deadline Rental
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 hour ago
Why Insider Says Foegele Oilers’ Most Likely Cap Dump Forward
As the NHL Trade Deadline nears, one insider notes Warren Foegele is the Edmonton...
-
New Jersey Devils/ 2 hours ago
Lindy Ruff Fired By New Jersey Devils
The New Jersey Devils have fired head coach Lindy Ruff. Travis Green will take...
-
News/ 4 hours ago
Predators Re-Sign Tommy Novak to Three-Year Extension
The Nashville Predators announced the re-signing of forward Tommy Novak to a three-year extension....
-
NHL News/ 6 hours ago
Maple Leafs Search Ongoing, Pushback on Blue Line Trade Target
The Toronto Maple Leafs continue to search for trade deadline help on their blue...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 7 hours ago
Oilers No Longer Frontrunners for Huge Trade Deadline Rental
The Edmonton Oilers are no longer frontrunners for Jake Guentzel in a trade at...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 8 hours ago
Mild Frenzy Over Contract Status of Patrick Kane with Red Wings
The Detroit Red Wings found a fit with Patrick Kane this season, so why...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 9 hours ago
Is a Pavel Buchnevich Trade to the Oilers a Real Possibility?
The Edmonton Oilers would love to add a player like Pavel Buchnevich at the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers to Consider Moving Down Top Prospect For Cap Space
The Edmonton Oilers need to clear money to make a big trade deadline move....
-
New York Rangers/ 1 day ago
Rangers Sign Jonathan Quick to One-Year Extension
The New York Rangers have officially signed an extension with veteran netminder Jonathan Quick...
-
Calgary Flames/ 2 days ago
Lightning Hanifin’s No. 1 Choice Heading Into the Trade Deadline
The Calgary Flames and Noah Hanifin are trying to facilitate a trade, moving him...