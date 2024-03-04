Edmonton Oilers are actively exploring the trade market to assess the cost of shedding contracts, and Warren Foegele seems to be a primary candidate for a potential cap dump move. According to insights from Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli, the Oilers are keen on freeing up space before the deadline to position themselves as buyers in the market.

Foegele, despite being labeled as “fine insurance” by Seravalli, is not in the Oilers’ long-term plans. He believes the team won’t be re-signing him as a free agent and if GM Ken Holland needs to clear cap space, moving the guy who is leaving anyway makes the most sense.

…He’s fine insurance to keep, but as a free agent the Oilers won’t be re-signing, he is the easiest piece to part with in order to make room for upgrades." — Oilers Access (@oilersaccess) March 4, 2024

The team is eyeing upgrades both on defense and up front, with Pavel Buchnevich reportedly on their radar. There has been some talk on Monday that the Oilers might back off those trade talks a bit based on the price for Buchnevich, but the situation remains the same. Edmonton needs to move money out to make a bigger deal. The other options to move are Cody Ceci and Brett Kulak, but Edmonton needs more defense, not less.

Oilers’ Foegele a Trade Piece Teams Open to Adding

Foegele, 26, recently achieved a career-high by surpassing his previous season’s point total. This is the third straight year he’s gotten better as part of the roster. He’s contributing significantly to the team’s bottom-six and his budget-friendly $2.75-million expiring contract might be a good option for a contender. That said, they’ll need to take the contract in full. If the Oilers are moving Foegele, they likely want all of his $2.75 million to spend on a top-six upgrade.

Warren Foegele could be a cap dump trade for the Oilers at the deadline

Foegele himself acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding his future. While he’s not been traded yet, he knows he’s potentially going to be used in a deal so the Oilers can do other things. He has no interest in being dealt, citing the strong camaraderie within the team. Still, he understands the business side of the game. If the Oilers cannot afford to keep him next season and a trade can enhance the team’s current standing, Foegele recognizes the logical move.

