Flyers Deny Trade Rumors Regarding Recently Scratched Forward

In the face of recent trade speculations, the Philadelphia Flyers have quashed rumors surrounding Morgan Frost. The 24-year-old forward, sidelined as a healthy scratch for the past six games, is slated to make a comeback on Monday night at the Wells Fargo Center in a game against the Carolina Hurricanes, according to Flyers’ head coach John Tortorella.

There have reports about the questionable future of Frost in Philly. In one instance, Charlie O’Connor of Philly Sports noted that Tortorella wasn’t a fan of what Frost offered last season. He worked his way back in, but even today, “Tortorella’s praise of Frost – even when he was playing his best – came off as grudging, in the sense that he didn’t seem like he was ever fully sold on Frost.” The scribe added, “I just don’t think he’s one of Tortorella’s guys.” He then said, when the Flyers kept winning, the decision to leave Frost out of the lineup was made easy.

No, the Flyers aren't looking to move Morgan Frost, per a league source.



Contrary to whispers of potential trades, an inside source from the Flyers organization, opting for anonymity, disclosed that the team has no intentions of parting ways with Frost. In fact, reports suggest that Frost’s response to his recent benching has been commendable, showing resilience and maturity. Kevin Kurz of The Athletic noted that the Flyers still consider Frost a vital part of their future plans, emphasizing his role in the team’s ongoing rebuilding efforts.

Frost Is Getting An Opportunity to Prove Himself

Frost’s return is highly anticipated, with fans hopeful for an uptick in the team’s performance. He is expected to join forces with leading scorer Travis Konecny and Tyson Foerster on the ice, rekindling hopes for an impressive collaboration.

Coach Tortorella emphasized the need for Frost to inject pace and offensive prowess back into the lineup. Noting a need to produce, he explained, “We’re really trying to push the pace. We’re trying to be a pressure team. He’s gotta bring us some offense. That’s what he does. Make some plays,” stated Tortorella.

The Flyers’ decision to reinstate feels long overdue. As the game unfolds tonight, all eyes will be on the forward to see how long his leash is. The hope is that he finds resurgence and makes a positive impact on the game. If not, it won’t be long before trade rumors start to swirl again.

