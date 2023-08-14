Lafrenière Contract Talks Ramp Up as Forward Says Deal is Close

New York Rangers’ rising star Alexis Lafrenière is among the few remaining restricted free agents (RFAs) in search of a new contract. But, according to the forward himself, the Rangers and Lafrenière are actively engaged in negotiations, aiming to reach an agreement within the next few weeks.
During a recent Pro-Am charity game, Lafrenière conveyed his optimism about the contract’s progress to La Presse’s Simon Olivier Lorange that the contract is on the horizon, stating, “It’s coming. My agent and the Rangers are in discussions, I hope it will be settled in the next few weeks.”
While the contract’s finer details are still under discussion, early indications suggest a probable two-year bridge deal with an estimated average annual value (AAV) of around $2.5 million. And, despite rumors of a possible trade or some unhappiness on the Rangers’ part, both parties are diligently working to find common ground and secure Lafrenière’s future with the Rangers in the near future.
Can Lafreniere Find His Stride This Upcoming Season?
Lafrenière’s focus extends beyond the contract negotiations. He’s also contemplating his role on the team, especially with a new coach, Peter Laviolette, taking the helm. Under previous head coach, Gerard Gallant, things weren’t always wonderful and there was talk the forward was being underutilized. Others suggested any lack of success was on Lafrenière’s shoulders for failing to seize the moments he was given.
A fresh start and a new bridge contract at a reasonable value might be just what he needs.
Though Lafrenière hasn’t yet replicated the potential he demonstrated during his remarkable 112-point draft-year season with the QMJHL’s Rimouski Océanic, he’s showcased his capabilities as a dependable depth scorer in the NHL. Across his three seasons, he has consistently achieved double-digit goal counts. In his rookie campaign of 2020-21, amidst a pandemic-shortened season, he tallied 12 goals, nine assists, and 21 points in 56 games while playing on the third line. The past season saw Lafrenière record 16 goals and 39 points in 81 games, highlighting his growing impact at the age of 21.
