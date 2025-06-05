Kypreos Trade Board Reveals Shocking Potential Offseason Moves

As the Stanley Cup Final kicks off, trade chatter is heating up across the league — and Nick Kypreos’s latest trade board delivers some jaw-dropping revelations that could reshape multiple NHL rosters ahead of the 2025-26 season. It should be said, this is just one analyst’s opinion, but there is speculation surrounding several of the names mentioned below, and not just by the Sportsnet host.

One of the biggest bombshells surrounds Vancouver Canucks star Elias Pettersson. Despite being just one year into his eight-year, $11.6 million AAV contract, the Canucks are reportedly considering trading the 25-year-old after a disappointing season and lingering questions about his conditioning. With a full no-movement clause kicking in on July 1, the clock is ticking for GM Patrik Allvin to make a bold decision.

Interestly, the Canucks put out a team graphic that had several players on it, but not Pettersson. Other GMs were asking insiders like Frank Seravalli if that was worth reading into, which says a lot about how other teams are viewing what the Canucks might be up to.

In Toronto, change is in the air after yet another early playoff exit. While Mitch Marner and John Tavares are pending UFAs, it’s Morgan Rielly who could be at the center of trade discussions, surprisingly. The Leafs reportedly could explore trading the 31-year-old blueliner, who carries a $7.5 million AAV and a full no-movement clause. A potential fit? His hometown Canucks.

There’s no chance the Leafs and Canucks would talk a deal centered around Pettersson and Rielly, is there?

Calgary’s Rasmus Andersson is another name swirling in rumors, with suggestions that his season-end remarks felt like a “farewell.” The Flames started trending in a positive direction this past season, so having him on the roster if they want to compete makes the most sense. At the same time, they could look to move the top-pairing defenceman over the summer, if the offers are strong.

Erik Karlsson future with the Penguins

In Pittsburgh, Erik Karlsson’s time may be winding down. After a quiet year on a retooling Penguins squad that wasn’t very good, GM Kyle Dubas is expected to shop the former Norris Trophy winner again. With just two years left on his deal and a July 1 signing bonus due, now may be the best time to strike.

Minnesota could also shake things up, with rising forward Marco Rossi emerging as a potential trade chip. Despite a career-high 60-point campaign, Rossi finished the playoffs on the fourth line and is due for an RFA extension this summer.

Other notable names on the watch list include Colorado’s Martin Necas, who reportedly wasn’t thrilled with his run there; Buffalo’s Bowen Byram, who may be the odd man out on an expensive Sabres blue line; and New York Rangers veterans Chris Kreider and K’Andre Miller, who could be casualties of a looming cap crunch and culture change.

As teams gather at the NHL Combine this week, the groundwork for these blockbuster moves could be laid sooner than expected.

