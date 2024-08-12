Kris Letang Expressed Interest in Trade to Canadiens [Report]

NHL insider Mark Madden of 105.9 The X and TribLive reported that the Pittsburgh Penguins had discussions about trading veteran defenseman Kris Letang to the Montreal Canadiens. The report suggests it was possibly at Letang’s request that the Penguins explore the idea, but nothing came of the conversations and the veteran wasn’t dealt.

Letang, a key figure in the Penguins’ three Stanley Cup victories, is entering the third year of his $36.6 million contract. He’s an expensive player, meaning not everyone can add him to this salary cap, but the Canadiens do. Despite his long-standing status with the Penguins, Letang is from Montreal and there’s some consideration for finishing his career there. That might not be the case if the Penguins’ struggles weren’t so obvious, but missing the playoffs last season may have prompted Letang to consider a move to his hometown team.

Kris Letang Canadiens trade rumors

According to Madden, discussions between Pittsburgh and Montreal took place. How far things got is unclear. The deal fell through and Montreal’s focus this offseason shifted to securing their young talent, including Kaiden Guhle, Juraj Slafkovsky, and Arber Xhekaj, with multi-year deals. That might have influenced their decision not to pursue a veteran like Letang.

Could These Trade Talks for Letang Pop Up Again?

Letang’s rumored interest in a return to Montreal, coupled with the Penguins’ uncertain status as a playoff contender, makes his future with Pittsburgh an intriguing storyline to watch. As the Penguins prepare for the upcoming season, Letang remains a crucial part of their defense. However, if the team struggles again in the 2024-25 season, discussions about a potential trade to Montreal could resurface.

The Penguins are set to open their season on October 9th, 2024, against the Canadiens, adding an extra layer of interest to this potential storyline. While Letang remains with Pittsburgh for now, he has practiced with the Habs in the past, is closely linked to that organization, and his connection to Montreal and the ongoing trade rumors suggest that his future may still involve a return to his hometown if the Penguins’ fortunes don’t improve.

