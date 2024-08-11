More on Draisaitl Talks, RFAs, and Evander Kane’s Pledge to Oilers

According to the 2 Mutts Podcast, the Edmonton Oilers have some key developments taking shape behind the scenes as they prepare for the 2024-25 NHL season. While the account isn’t necessarily known as a trusted insider, they’ve been right in the past about certain news items related to the team and the specifics they mention make the updates worth noting.

Firstly, contract extension talks with star forward Leon Draisaitl are reportedly progressing well. GM Stan Bowman said last week there was nothing “negative” to report but he didn’t have a timeline for an extension. This account suggested that Draisaitl’s camp asked for as high as $14.5 million on an average annual value (AAV) but that he is willing to take less to remain in Edmonton. They suggest the two sides will settle on an eight-year deal with an AAV in the range of $13.3 million to $13.5 million.

Evander Kane Leon Draisaitl Oilers rumors

Additionally, the account reports that Evander Kane is expected to be ready for training camp and will participate in the Captain’s Skates in September. They seem to hint that talk of his injuries is being exaggerated and while there were definitely lingering issues in the past, he should be fine.

They also note that despite interest from teams like the Anaheim Ducks and Los Angeles Kings, Kane has no intention of waiving his no-movement clause (NMC) and is committed to staying in Edmonton. Kane and his family have invested in their future in the city and aren’t looking to leave. Perhaps Kane bought into what Zach Hyman said after the team lost Game 7 of the Final.

Zach Hyman is that dude. The real deal https://t.co/NtvFyEG5cV — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) August 9, 2024

Finally, they report that young forwards Dylan Holloway and Philip Broberg are both expected to sign two-year contracts next week. Holloway’s deal is anticipated to have an AAV of $1.3 million, while Broberg’s is expected to be around $1.1 million.

If the Oilers can get everything done, there will likely have to be one or two more roster moves before the season begins, especially if Kane is not going on LTIR.

