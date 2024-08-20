Kraken Lock in Matty Beniers with 7-Yr, $7.14M Contract Extension

The Seattle Kraken have secured what they hope is a future star by signing Matty Beniers to a seven-year contract extension worth $7.14 million per year. Announced on Tuesday, the deal locks in the talented young forward through the 2030-31 season, with $5 million of his annual salary paid out via signing bonuses in the 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons.
Beniers, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft and the first-ever selection by the Kraken, has been a critical piece of Seattle’s lineup since debuting. In his rookie season, Beniers quickly made an impact, recording 24 goals and 57 points, and was awarded the Calder Trophy for his efforts. Known for his defensive acumen and playmaking abilities, Beniers has often been utilized in a shutdown role, creating offensive opportunities off the rush. However, despite an increase in ice time, his offensive output dipped last season, with just 15 goals and 37 points in 77 games.
Beniers A Big Signing For the Kraken
The extension comes after a summer of negotiations, signaling the Kraken’s commitment to Beniers as a cornerstone of their franchise. Despite his offensive struggles in his sophomore year, the Kraken clearly believe in his long-term potential as a key player on both ends of the ice.
Locking him in at a reasonable cap hit, Seattle ensures they have a solid piece of their core in place and can build a competitive roster around him. With Beniers’ future now secure, the Kraken can focus on conducting other business and trying to be a playoff contender in 2024/25.
