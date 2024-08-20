Bowman Says Decision by Oilers to Decline Offer Sheets a Money Move

In what was confirmed to be a move prioritizing future salary cap flexibility, Edmonton Oilers GM Stan Bowman announced the team’s decision not to match offer sheets for young prospects Philip Broberg and Dylan Holloway on Tuesday. Despite trading defenseman Cody Ceci to free up cap space, the Oilers ultimately chose not to take on the significant salary increases required to keep the two players.

During a media call on Tuesday, Bowman explained, “We really took our time analyzing and evaluating the different options. At the end of the day, we ended up where we are today, which is we did not match either offer sheet.” Bowman emphasized that it boiled down to a business decision and it was not a reflection of the players’ abilities. The team’s financial viability both short and long-term became the priority and the plan seems to be to make moves as the season rolls along.

Cap Flexibility Was Key for the Oilers

The Oilers’ decision was all about salary cap flexibility, especially as they look toward future roster construction. With deals looming for Leon Draisaitl (which Bowman didn’t elaborate on) and eventual negotiations with Connor McDavid and Evan Bouchard, having the money to spend was key.

Bowman noted that while they value Broberg and Holloway, their new contracts didn’t align with the team’s broader salary cap strategy. “It’s not that I had any concerns about the players or anything,” Bowman added. “This came down to a business decision.”

Stan Bowman Oilers offer sheets

With the departure of Ceci and the loss of Broberg, questions arose about the Oilers’ blue-line depth. It isn’t going unnoticed, but Bowman responded by indicating that the team remains open to adding new players, stating, “Nothing is off the table.” He expressed confidence in the newly acquired players, Ty Emberson, and Paul Fischer, both of whom will compete for NHL spots. At the very least, they’ll get an opportunity.

At forward, Vasily Podkolzin is a player the Oilers believe has a chance to get back on track with a fresh start and Bowman said it will be up to the coaching staff and the leadership on the team to get the best out of him.

Bowman also touched on Evander Kane‘s injury status, clarifying that the team’s focus is on Kane’s health, with flexibility in handling his return when the time comes.

As the Oilers head into the season, they remain poised to make additional moves if necessary, ensuring they stay competitive while navigating the complexities of the salary cap. That is why it sounds like they were never going to match these offers, but it took seven days to make other moves, work out an additional trade with the Blues and find depth to go along with the picks they received as compensation.

