Josh Doan Set To Make His NHL Debut for Coyotes

Thursday, March 26 should be a fantastic night for the Arizona Coyotes. The team and their fans get to witness a legacy player Josh Doan make his NHL debut. The son of Arizona Coyotes legend Shane Doan, Shane was a proud father who smiled from ear to ear when the Arizona Coyotes selected him in the second round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. He’ll be smiling again watching him take the ice for his first NHL game.
This team has had its fair share of exciting young players to watch recently. Dylan Guenther, Logan Cooley, and Mattias Maccelli have also made their NHL debuts in recent seasons. How will Josh Doan fit in with this group?
The Doans are a Coyote Family
Shane Doan had a fantastic career with the Arizona Coyotes. He holds the honor of being the only retired jersey number in the history of the Arizona Coyotes. His son Josh Doan grew up in the desert while his dad played in the NHL. On Thursday night, he will play for the team his dad was a part of for 20 years (technically 21 if you include the Winnipeg season)!
There is no doubt that Josh Doan will face his fair share of pressure, as his dad made a massive impact on the Arizona community. However, he is no stranger to success. The younger Doan posted two consistent seasons with Arizona State University, accumulating over 35 points each year. This year, he has achieved an impressive 26 goals and 46 points through 62 contests with the Tucson Roadrunners. He has truly earned this opportunity in the NHL.
Upcoming Coyotes
There is no denying that the Coyotes have struggled over the past decade. Although Bill Armstrong has done an excellent job nurturing young talent in the desert. The team possesses a solid young core, including Guenther, Cooley, Maccelli, Connor Ingram, J.J Moser, and now Josh Doan. This team was built from the ground up and will soon make a push for the playoffs. With players like Clayton Keller and Nick Schmaltz leading the way, these young players have an amazing opportunity to showcase their skills. With another year under their belt, the Arizona Coyotes will be poised to make an impact in 2024-25.
Josh Doan makes his NHL debut Thursday against the Columbus Blue Jackets
