5 Reasons Auston Matthews Should Be the Maple Leafs Captain

There’s a really good argument that, should Auston Matthews re-sign for a long term with the team, he ought to be named the captain of the team. In fact, he might just be the ideal choice for captain of the Maple Leafs.

In the video below, Real Kyper and Justin Bourne discuss Maple Leafs’ superstar Auston Matthews and whether the 60-goal scorer has shown enough to be deserving of the “C” on his sweater.

What Points Do Kyper and Bourne Make?

In the video, Kyper and Bourne discuss the Maple Leafs’ long-standing tradition of having exceptional leaders wearing the captain’s “C” on their sweaters. In their discussion, as they go back and forth about who should be the next captain of this Original Six franchise, they land on one name. That’s Auston Matthews.

Both believe that the superstar forward has displayed outstanding skill on the ice and has also demonstrated the qualities and characteristics that make him the ideal choice for the captaincy.

That wasn’t always the case. When the current captain John Tavares was named to the role several years ago, Matthews had just run foul of the law in Arizona. However, he’s matured since then.

Related: Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Lucic, Robertson, Schenn & Hainsey

The Twosome Name Five Reasons They Believe Matthews Should Be Given the Role

The following are five reasons why they believe Matthews should be named the captain of the Maple Leafs.

Reason One: Matthews Leads by Example

Matthews’ performance on the ice is convincing. He has leadership capabilities. He’s a 60-goal scorer, but he also consistently displays commitment, a work ethic, and a determination to succeed. Those, in addition to his exceptional offensive skills, have made him the driving force behind the team’s success. As Matthews goes, so do his teammates. He leads by example and inspires his teammates to elevate their games.

Auston Matthews wins Hart Trophy

Reason Two: Matthews Shows a Steadfast Resilience

If leadership is tested during challenging times, Matthews has proven his resilience in the face of adversity. Yes, he’s suffered injuries and setbacks. However, he has always bounced back with an even stronger resolve to lead the team.

Matthews has the ability to overcome obstacles and maintain a positive attitude. Those traits are invaluable if you are a captain. Matthews, by doing so, has become a source of inspiration and motivation for the entire roster.

Related: Joel Quenneville as a Maple Leafs’ Coach? He’s Not the Right Guy

Reason Three: Matthews Leads by Communication and Team Building

Leadership is usually associated with vocal presence. And, Matthews is that. However, it’s also important to be an effective communicator and foster a strong sense of camaraderie within the team.

Matthews has shown his ability to connect with teammates and establish strong bonds both on and off the ice. He has strong communication skills and a natural charisma. These traits make him the center of the team and help create a cohesive and unified team environment.

Reason Four: Matthews Is the Face of the Franchise

Matthews’ impact extends beyond the ice. He’s become the face of the Maple Leafs. His talent, charisma, and popularity with fans make him a great ambassador for the team. By naming Matthews as captain, the organization solidifies its commitment to its brightest star. It would also reward his committment to the team.

Reason Five: Matthews Is Media Savvy

In Toronto’s media-flooded environment, the captain must excel in handling the media and representing the team in public. Matthews has shown that he’s exceptionally media savvy. He shows poise and professionalism during interviews and press conferences.

Auston Matthews Maple Leafs will he sign before July 1

Matthews also understands the responsibilities that come with being the face of a franchise. In these media scrums, he’s shown maturity in managing the ups and downs of the hockey world. He doesn’t get pushed around, but he never is uncivil.

The Bottom Line

The conclusion of Kyper and Bourne is that Matthews has the key qualities that define a good captain. These include his outstanding on-ice performance, his unwavering resilience, his strong communication skills, and his natural ability to represent the franchise.

As a result, he’s the number one candidate to be the captain of the Maple Leafs. That is, assuming he signs a longer-term deal. If he does, by naming Matthews as the team’s official leader, the Maple Leafs would recognize his contributions.

Related: Did the Maple Leafs at Least Reach Out to Bunting?