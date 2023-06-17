5 Reasons Auston Matthews Should Be the Maple Leafs Captain

There’s a really good argument that, should Auston Matthews re-sign for a long term with the team, he ought to be named the captain of the team. In fact, he might just be the ideal choice for captain of the Maple Leafs.
In the video below, Real Kyper and Justin Bourne discuss Maple Leafs’ superstar Auston Matthews and whether the 60-goal scorer has shown enough to be deserving of the “C” on his sweater.
What Points Do Kyper and Bourne Make?
In the video, Kyper and Bourne discuss the Maple Leafs’ long-standing tradition of having exceptional leaders wearing the captain’s “C” on their sweaters. In their discussion, as they go back and forth about who should be the next captain of this Original Six franchise, they land on one name. That’s Auston Matthews.
Both believe that the superstar forward has displayed outstanding skill on the ice and has also demonstrated the qualities and characteristics that make him the ideal choice for the captaincy.
That wasn’t always the case. When the current captain John Tavares was named to the role several years ago, Matthews had just run foul of the law in Arizona. However, he’s matured since then.
Related: Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Lucic, Robertson, Schenn & Hainsey
The Twosome Name Five Reasons They Believe Matthews Should Be Given the Role
The following are five reasons why they believe Matthews should be named the captain of the Maple Leafs.
Reason One: Matthews Leads by Example
Matthews’ performance on the ice is convincing. He has leadership capabilities. He’s a 60-goal scorer, but he also consistently displays commitment, a work ethic, and a determination to succeed. Those, in addition to his exceptional offensive skills, have made him the driving force behind the team’s success. As Matthews goes, so do his teammates. He leads by example and inspires his teammates to elevate their games.
Reason Two: Matthews Shows a Steadfast Resilience
If leadership is tested during challenging times, Matthews has proven his resilience in the face of adversity. Yes, he’s suffered injuries and setbacks. However, he has always bounced back with an even stronger resolve to lead the team.
Matthews has the ability to overcome obstacles and maintain a positive attitude. Those traits are invaluable if you are a captain. Matthews, by doing so, has become a source of inspiration and motivation for the entire roster.
Related: Joel Quenneville as a Maple Leafs’ Coach? He’s Not the Right Guy
Reason Three: Matthews Leads by Communication and Team Building
Leadership is usually associated with vocal presence. And, Matthews is that. However, it’s also important to be an effective communicator and foster a strong sense of camaraderie within the team.
Matthews has shown his ability to connect with teammates and establish strong bonds both on and off the ice. He has strong communication skills and a natural charisma. These traits make him the center of the team and help create a cohesive and unified team environment.
Reason Four: Matthews Is the Face of the Franchise
Matthews’ impact extends beyond the ice. He’s become the face of the Maple Leafs. His talent, charisma, and popularity with fans make him a great ambassador for the team. By naming Matthews as captain, the organization solidifies its commitment to its brightest star. It would also reward his committment to the team.
Reason Five: Matthews Is Media Savvy
In Toronto’s media-flooded environment, the captain must excel in handling the media and representing the team in public. Matthews has shown that he’s exceptionally media savvy. He shows poise and professionalism during interviews and press conferences.
Matthews also understands the responsibilities that come with being the face of a franchise. In these media scrums, he’s shown maturity in managing the ups and downs of the hockey world. He doesn’t get pushed around, but he never is uncivil.
The Bottom Line
The conclusion of Kyper and Bourne is that Matthews has the key qualities that define a good captain. These include his outstanding on-ice performance, his unwavering resilience, his strong communication skills, and his natural ability to represent the franchise.
As a result, he’s the number one candidate to be the captain of the Maple Leafs. That is, assuming he signs a longer-term deal. If he does, by naming Matthews as the team’s official leader, the Maple Leafs would recognize his contributions.
Related: Did the Maple Leafs at Least Reach Out to Bunting?
More News
-
NHL News/ 12 hours ago
Erik Karlsson and Sharks Agree to Seek Trade This Summer
The San Jose Sharks and Erik Karlsson are both on the same page and...
-
NHL News/ 13 hours ago
2023 NHL Draft Prospect Profile: Michael Hrabal
Michael Hrabal is a young goalie from the Czech Republic. What makes him special...
-
Featured/ 1 day ago
DeBrincat, Meier, and Dubois: 3 RFAs, 3 Different Situations
The Ottawa Senators and New Jersey Devils will pursue arbitration with DeBrincat and Meier....
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
2023 NHL Draft Prospect Profile: Oliver Bonk
What makes Oliver Bonk a potential first-round draft choice? What makes him a solid...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers Fine With Losing Steve Staios Amidst Senators Rumors
Ken Holland is unconcerned about the prospect of losing Steve Staios to the Ottawa...
-
NHL News/ 1 week ago
Maple Leafs Hire Shane Doan: Smart Way to Keep Auston Matthews
The Toronto Maple Leafs choosing to hire Shane Doan is a smart way to...
-
NHL News/ 1 week ago
Pierre-Luc Dubois Wants Trade from Jets, Won’t Re-Sign in Off-Season
Pierre-Luc Dubois has officially requested a trade out of Winnipeg and will not re-sign...
-
Vegas Golden Knights Take Commanding 2-0 Series Lead in Stanley Cup Final
The Florida Panthers were dominated in Game 2 versus the Golden Knights by a...
-
Senators “Examining Trade Market For Alex DeBrincat”
"There is word Monday afternoon that the Ottawa Senators have begun examining the trade market for...
-
Time for Maple Leafs’ Big Three to Put Money Where Mouths Are
The way things are typically done renders the Toronto Maple Leafs from maximizing their...