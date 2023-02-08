Jim Rutherford Denies Rumors Of His Leaving the Canucks

Rumors circulated this week that perhaps Vancouver Canucks’ President Jim Rutherford was having second thoughts about his position with the team and might be looking to leave. The timing would have been impeccably bad considering the club is going through a major shakeup and in the process of a rebuild. The team traded Bo Horvat and is looking to move a number of other pieces ahead of this season’s NHL Trade Deadline and while Patrik Allvin is the team’s GM, many people know that Rutherford is pulling a lot of the strings within that organization.

JIm Rutherford Vancouver Canucks President

If Rutherford was looking to back away, how would that affect the trade deadline and the team’s rebuild? Fortunately — or unfortunately, depending on how you view Rutherford — that’s not an issue. According to a number of sources, including Rick Dhaliwal and Elliotte Friedman, the rumors of Rutherford’s desired exit are not true.

Friedman noted in his recent 32 Thoughts column, “Jim Rutherford denies he is considering resigning from the Canucks. Vancouver’s got a lot of decisions to make, on and off the ice, but he’s determined to lead that process.” Dhaliwal added, “Texting with Jim Rutherford about reports back east that he is not happy in Vancouver and wants out. Was told by Jim that there is nothing to it.”

Texting with Jim Rutherford about reports back east that he is not happy in Vancouver and wants out.



Was told by Jim that there is nothing to it. — Rick Dhaliwal (@DhaliwalSports) February 8, 2023

Further to that, Patrick Johnston of The Province started his article on Wednesday with, “Any whispers coming from elsewhere about Jim Rutherford’s future in Vancouver should be thrown out the window.” He goes on to say that sources he’s talked to say Rutherford wants to finish what he’s started. Johnston quotes one source who said, “…his wife loves it here, he wants to see it through with the group he assembled.” Another source confirmed, “Rutherford doesn’t want out. He’s stepping back a little, but still involved.”

The stepping back part we know. It was Rutherford who said in the media scrum following the hiring of new head coach Rick Tocchet that he often opens his mouth and gets too real with his answers to media about certain questions. He’s learned not to do that and back his GM from the sidelines instead. As such, it makes sense that people might see Rutherford’s decision to fade into the background as somewhat of a demotion or lack of interest to be involved. That’s not the case at this point in time.

Could things change? Sure. If the Canucks continue to struggle and the rebuild doesn’t go as planned, Rutherford might call it a day. We’re still not close to that day coming.

Next: Five Keys for Maple Leafs’ Postseason Success