Jets Add Nino Niederreiter to List of Possible Trade Candidates

Amidst swirling rumors of potential upheaval within the Winnipeg Jets, with notable players like Connor Hellebuyck and Mark Scheifele possibly on the trading block, the team appears poised for significant transformations this season. Although names like Hellebuyck and Scheifele dominate discussions, another player potentially in the trading mix is Nino Niederreiter.
The latest trade board post from The Athletic has flagged Niederreiter as a viable trade candidate for the upcoming season. The report speculates on the Jets’ strategy, asserting that if the team doesn’t find itself in playoff contention, Niederreiter, a pending unrestricted free agent, might be moved to a playoff-bound team seeking versatility and scoring prowess. The article notes:
“If the Jets aren’t in the playoff mix, which may be determined by how the Hellebuyck and Scheifele situations progress, the pending UFA probably gets moved to a team in the mix. The forechecking forward could add some versatility and a scoring touch to a playoff team, at a low cost.”
Niederreiter’s status as an impending free agent at the conclusion of this season will certainly also play a factor and influence the Jets’ decision to retain or deal him, even if Hellebuyck and Scheiefele elect to stick around. In part, because the team doesn’t want to lose a tradeable asset for nothing, but also because Neiderreiter could fetch the Jets a half-decent return if moved. Teams seeking to bolster their middle six may see him as a nice and somewhat inexpensive fit.
The versatile forward had a productive season, contributing across 78 games between the Nashville Predators and the Jets, amassing an impressive 24 goals and 41 points. Beyond his offensive impact, Niederreiter’s physical presence was evident, as his tally of 165 hits throughout the year underscores his contribution to the team.
As the Jets navigate the complexities of potential trades and evaluate their roster dynamics, the looming question remains whether Niederreiter’s tenure with the team will extend or if he will join the ranks of players potentially traded in the pursuit of reshaping the Jets’ future.
