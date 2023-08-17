Bruins Likely Out of the Running to Add Mark Scheifele Via Trade

Following the retirements of Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci, the Boston Bruins face the task of filling a void in their lineup with a top-tier center. The team’s intention to start the season with Charlie Coyle and Pavel Zacha in key roles isn’t ideal, prompting speculation of a trade to bolster their center depth. Despite their interest in players like Mark Scheifele from the Winnipeg Jets, hurdles abound.
The Bruins, hamstrung by salary cap constraints and limited trade assets, face difficulties in orchestrating a blockbuster trade. Insiders like Ken Weibe of Sportsnet and Murat Ates of The Athletic suggest the likelihood of a Scheifele trade to Boston is low, given the lack of appealing trade assets available for the Jets.
This all despite the fact that if Scheifele doesn’t extend his contract with the Jets, NHL trade speculations pointed to the Bruins targeting him in next summer’s free agency.
While Scheifele could alleviate the Bruins’ needs, the situation is complex. Jets’ goaltending considerations are intertwined with the equation, but Boston hesitates to part with goalies Jeremy Swayman or Linus Ullmark unless substantial improvements are made in other areas.
Frankly, it might not matter because the Jets still haven’t traded Connor Hellebucyk and Ates explains that goaltenders don’t command first-line center prices in today’s NHL market. It’s not clear that one of Swayman or Ullmark would get this deal done.
Boston’s proximity to the salary cap ceiling further complicates matters. Trading for Scheifele, whose cap hit is $6.125 million (UFA 2024), using Ullmark ($5 million, UFA 2025) would be cumbersome both cap-wise and regarding player value. Swayman’s potential could intrigue Winnipeg, but his inclusion would further complicate the cap-hit dilemma.
Could The Bruins Do This? It’s A Long Shot…
Balancing cap considerations necessitates moving a forward like Jake DeBrusk ($4 million, UFA 2024) or Trent Frederic ($2.3 million, UFA 2025), or defenseman Matt Grzelcyk ($3.688 million, UFA 2024). The Bruins’ roster includes players with no-trade and no-move clauses, making a transfer to Winnipeg unattractive. Boston’s depleted prospect pool and recent draft pick trades also hinder potential trade scenarios, minimizing the feasibility of a balanced trade based on future considerations.
As Boston navigates this intricate landscape, the hunt for a first-line center remains a significant challenge, requiring strategic moves that align with the team’s cap limitations and trade assets.
Next: 5 Potential Trade Options to Replace Patrice Bergeron in Boston
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 hours ago
Patrick Kane Coming to Oilers Mid-Season Talks Picking Up Steam
Speculation grows as Patrick Kane's potential move to the Edmonton Oilers during the 2023-24...
-
Featured/ 1 day ago
Oilers Power Play Threat Will Unleash a Potent 2nd Unit in 2023/24
The Edmonton Oilers have the most dangerous first-unit power play group in the NHL's...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 1 day ago
Canadiens Open to Goalie Trade Talks, Leveraging Carey Price LTIR
The Montreal Canadiens consider goaltending trades. Carey Price's LTIR strategy for flexibility explored. Promising...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers’ Bouchard Extension Close, But with Contract Structure Twist
Edmonton Oilers' Evan Bouchard's contract extension seems imminent as negotiations edge closer, hinting at...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 2 days ago
Jeff Petry Traded to Detroit Red Wings
The Montreal Canadiens trade Jeff Petry to Detroit Red Wings for Gustav Lindstrom and...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Jets Trying to Keep Hellebuyck with Big-Money, Short-Term Deal
Winnipeg Jets' Connor Hellebuyck reportedly declined a short-term offer, hinting at potential trade or...
-
Boston Bruins/ 3 days ago
Boston Bruins Veteran David Krejci Retires After 16 Seasons
Boston Bruins' long-serving player David Krejci retires after 16 seasons, leaving an indelible mark...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Tatar Talks Heat Up as Penguins and Forward Eyeing Each Other
Tatar confirms interest from the Penguins during free-agency, but won't commit as he eyes...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 days ago
Multiple Signs Sam Gagner Returning to the Edmonton Oilers
There's a belief that a handful of clues being dropped by those close to...
-
NHL News/ 1 week ago
Maple Leafs’ Addition of Jones Draws Talk of Possible Waiver Claim
The Toronto Maple Leafs signed Martin Jones to a one-year, one-way contract, but will...