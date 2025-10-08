Winnipeg Jets
Jets, Connor Close In On Historic Extension Ahead of Season Opener
The Kyle Connor extension with the Jets is officially the richest contract in franchise history, marking a new era for the Winnipeg Jets.
The Winnipeg Jets are finalizing what’s believed to be a record-setting contract extension with star winger Kyle Connor, valued around eight years and $96 million ($12 million AAV), according to multiple reports. Chris Johnston had the deal as high as seven seasons and $12.75 million, but more recent updates say the two sides have opted for the extra year to bring the cap hit down.
Not only would this be the richest deal in Jets franchise history, but it also represents a significant shift for the organization, which, before this deal, had never offered a player anything close to this kind of money. Mark Scheifele and Connor Hellebuyck had both been inked to matching $59.5 million deals, but far exceeds either.
The extension also reportedly includes multiple seasons of signing bonuses and a full no-move clause — both rare for Winnipeg in past negotiations. TSN’s Darren Dreger reports, “$55 million in salary. $41 mil in signing bonus over 8 years.”
Connor, 27, has been one of the NHL’s most consistent scorers, averaging 35 goals and nearly a point per game over the last eight seasons. With unrestricted free agency looming next summer, the Jets chose to adapt to the league’s new economic realities rather than risk losing their top winger. While some fans have taken to social media to argue that Connor is not a $12 million player — especially in light of Connor McDavid‘s new two-year, $12.5 million extension — this is the new reality of the NHL.
The deal was negotiated between Jets chairman Mark Chipman, GM Kevin Cheveldayoff, and Connor’s agent Rich Evans of Wasserman Hockey. For Winnipeg, the agreement locks in a cornerstone player long-term and sends a message about their commitment to staying competitive in a rising-cap era.
For Connor, it’s stability and reward for years of elite production — and for Jets fans, a major reason to celebrate ahead of Thursday’s season opener.
