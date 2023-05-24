Jamie Benn Suspended 2 Games for Cross-Checking Mark Stone

Jamie Benn has been suspended for two games for his cross-check against Vegas’ Mark Stone. The incident took place in the final moments of Game 3, resulted in a major penalty and game misconduct for Benn, and was immediately shared all over social media, with most calling the play dirty and knowing a suspension was likely coming. But, instead of taking responsibility for the play, when asked about the incident and before the news was shared that he received a two-game suspension, Benn said, “The game happens fast, emotions are high. Obviously, I would have liked to not fall on him and use my stick as a landing point.”
During the video of the NHL DoPS’ ruling, they note that Benn seizing the opportunity and proceeded to deliver a forceful cross-check to Stone’s head and neck area. They emphasized that Benn was in complete control of the play and deliberately chose to execute the dangerous cross-check on a prone player.
Terrible Timing for the Stars
The suspension comes at a critical time for the Stars, who are already facing a challenging 3-0 series deficit against the Golden Knights. Sitting the next two games may potentially mark the end of Benn’s season, dealing a significant blow to a team that desperately needs all the help it can get.
Benn has been an instrumental figure for the Stars throughout the postseason, contributing three goals and eight assists for a total of 11 points in 15 games. His absence on the ice will undoubtedly be felt. This is do or die for the Stars and they’ll have to overcome a traditionally and nearly historically impossible deficit without their captain.
As the Stars fight to stay alive in the series, they must regroup and rely on their collective effort to compensate for Benn’s absence. This is a severe setback and it will be intriguing to see how the franchise accepts the ruling, and how they feel about their captain if they are eliminated rather quickly without him. So far, the team is supporting Benn. One has to wonder if that will change at all down the line. Benn has a history of fines, but this was the first time he was suspended.
Next: Nick Schmaltz: Trade Rumors & His Uncertain Future w/ the Coyotes
More News
-
Dallas Stars/ 30 seconds ago
Jamie Benn Suspended 2 Games for Cross-Checking Mark Stone
Jamie Benn has been suspended for two games for his cross-check against Vegas’ Mark...
-
NHL News/ 2 hours ago
Kyle Dubas Spotted With Crosby As Penguins GM Job Offer Looms
Kyle Dubas met with members of the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday and Wednesday, including...
-
Dallas Stars/ 9 hours ago
Vegas Golden Knights Dominate Game 3, Look to Sweep Series
The Vegas Golden Knights delivered a resounding 4-0 victory over the Dallas Stars in...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Vitali Kravtsov Returning to KHL: A Closer Look at His Career Path
Vitali Kravtsov is reportedly returning to the KHL after failed stints with the New...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Panthers One Win Away from Stanley Cup Final After Winning Game 3
The Florida Panthers picked up a 1-0 win on Monday night in Game 3...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Rangers Reportedly Ready to Trade Barclay Goodrow
The New York Rangers are reportedly prepared to take a less-than-ideal return in a...
-
Featured/ 2 days ago
No July 1 Deal Means Madhouse with Matthews & Maple Leafs
If Auston Matthews won't sign before July 1, expect chaos in Toronto over the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Oilers Should Start at Square One With Campbell and Skinner
If the Edmonton Oilers are going to get the most out of their two...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Penguins Will Seek Permission to Talk to Dubas About GM Job
The Pittsburgh Penguins will reportedly reach out to the Toronto Maple Leafs seeking a...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Dubas Drama Could Lead to Matthews and Nylander Leaving Leafs
Now that Kyle Dubas is out with the Toronto Maple Leafs, how will all...