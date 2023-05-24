Nick Schmaltz: Trade Rumors & His Uncertain Future w/ the Coyotes

Trade speculation has been swirling around Nick Schmaltz, raising questions about whether the Arizona Coyotes will move him before his 10-team no-trade list goes into effect. His name was tossed out there ahead of this past season’s NHL Trade Deadline and it’s sure to pop up again over the summer. However, with the future of the franchise in Arizona now uncertain after a failed arena deal, it remains to be seen how this will impact General Manager Bill Armstrong’s plans.
Like Clayton Keller, who rumors are already surrounding him simply because he wants more clarity on the franchise’s plan to be competitive, many are wondering if Schmaltz will be a part of the team’s future. The latter’s contract may play the biggest factor in all of this.
According to The Athletic’s Jonathan Willis, Schmaltz’s trade value will undoubtedly be affected by the structure of his contract. Over the next three years, he carries a $5.85 million cap hit, but his actual average salary amounts to $8.15 million. As a team known to try to reduce costs and go the other way with player deals, this disparity could make it challenging for the Coyotes to retain him.
Schmaltz, who has three years remaining on his current contract, is an impactful player with a reasonable average annual value. However, the contract is backloaded, with the dollar amounts increasing significantly each year ($7.5 million, $8.45 million, and $8.5 million). Additionally, a limited no-trade clause is set to take effect on July 1. If the team is going to move him, right away is the time to do so.
Schmaltz proved to be an essential asset for the Coyotes during the 2022-23 season and there would absolutely be interest in his services if the team made him available. He quietly had an impressive campaign. As Michael Russo and Eric Duhatschek of The Athletic pointed out, “Nick Schmaltz is the Coyotes’ second-best forward after Clayton Keller and had a quietly effective 2022-23 season for the Coyotes, with 58 points in 63 games. His 0.92 points per game was the same as Brad Marchand’s, and ahead of, among others, Anze Kopitar, Brock Nelson, and Sebastian Aho.”
Schmaltz Will Be a Name To Watch This Offseason
As the Coyotes navigate their uncertain path, Schmaltz’s trade status remains a topic of interest. The team may be forced to make tough decisions due to financial considerations and potential relocation. However, his contributions on the ice make him a valuable asset for any team, and it will be intriguing to see how this situation unfolds in the coming months.
The structure of his contract, combined with other factors creates an air of uncertainty surrounding his tenure with the organization. Nonetheless, his on-ice performance and consistent point production make him an appealing player for other teams. As per The Hockey News’ Lyle Richardson, “Colorado Hockey Now’s Evan Rawal included Schmaltz in his list of Avalanche second-line center trade candidates. Meanwhile, Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch had him as part of his list of trade targets for the Blues.”
