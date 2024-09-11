James van Riemsdyk Close to Signing a PTO with NHL Team

According to TSN insider Chris Johnston, there are still a number of teams looking at NHL veteran forward James van Riemsdyk. Despite not having yet signed a contract with a team or landed on a PTO, one will come imminently.

While he didn’t reveal which teams were reaching out about the player or if anyone was actually close to bringing him to camp, Johnston notes:

“Multiple NHL teams continue to show interest in James van Riemsdyk. He’s one of the few remaining LW options available and is viewed as a high-character veteran that is expected to land a PTO before training camps open next week.”

van Riemsdyk’s 38-point 2023-24 season in Boston (11 goals, 27 assists) fell short of his earlier career numbers, but he still offered solid value on a $1 million contract. Playing in various roles throughout the lineup, he continued to be a key net-front presence on the power play, a position where he’s excelled for much of his career.

James van Riemsdyk on verge of signing a PTO in 2024-25

Despite the decline in production, his experience and versatility remained valuable assets for the Bruins and he could be a solid gamble for another NHL club. The fact that he could sign for a league-minimum deal means that he could far outplay any contract he’s given if placed in the right situation.

He is a versatile player with his previous coach saying, “We’ve moved him around a bunch, and whatever’s best for the team, he just really fits with the Bruins culture of whatever’s best for the spoked-B is what he’s gonna do and whatever we ask of him.” This is the kind of veteran experience that could help a contender.

In 1,011 NHL games, van Riemsdyk has tallied 311 goals and 629 points over his career, playing for the Flyers, Maple Leafs, and Bruins.

