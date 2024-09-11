James van Riemsdyk Close to Signing a PTO with NHL Team

According to TSN insider Chris Johnston, there are still a number of teams looking at NHL veteran forward James van Riemsdyk. Despite not having yet signed a contract with a team or landed on a PTO, one will come imminently.
While he didn’t reveal which teams were reaching out about the player or if anyone was actually close to bringing him to camp, Johnston notes:
“Multiple NHL teams continue to show interest in James van Riemsdyk. He’s one of the few remaining LW options available and is viewed as a high-character veteran that is expected to land a PTO before training camps open next week.”
van Riemsdyk’s 38-point 2023-24 season in Boston (11 goals, 27 assists) fell short of his earlier career numbers, but he still offered solid value on a $1 million contract. Playing in various roles throughout the lineup, he continued to be a key net-front presence on the power play, a position where he’s excelled for much of his career.
Despite the decline in production, his experience and versatility remained valuable assets for the Bruins and he could be a solid gamble for another NHL club. The fact that he could sign for a league-minimum deal means that he could far outplay any contract he’s given if placed in the right situation.
He is a versatile player with his previous coach saying, “We’ve moved him around a bunch, and whatever’s best for the team, he just really fits with the Bruins culture of whatever’s best for the spoked-B is what he’s gonna do and whatever we ask of him.” This is the kind of veteran experience that could help a contender.
In 1,011 NHL games, van Riemsdyk has tallied 311 goals and 629 points over his career, playing for the Flyers, Maple Leafs, and Bruins.
Next: Maple Leafs Announce Max Pacioretty Will Attend Camp on PTO
More News
-
Calgary Flames/ 1 day ago
Flames Sign Jarred Tinordi, Make Tyson Barrie PTO Official
The Calgary Flames have signed Jared Tinordi and made the Tyson Barrie PTO official....
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Kraken Sign 4-Year Extension with Defenseman Adam Larsson
Adam Larsson is reportedly close to signing a four-year, $5.25 million AAV extension with...
-
Nashville Predators/ 4 days ago
Stamkos, Marchessault Could Propel Novak, Friedman Predicts
One insider predicted that Novak could see greater performance with the Predators playing alongside...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 4 days ago
Oilers, Leafs, and Flames Among Teams Interested in Mark Giordano
Four teams are rumored to be interesting in veteran defenseman Mark Giordano. Where will...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Insider Predicts McDavid’s AAV with Oilers Following Draisaitl Deal
NHL insider Elliotte Friedman talked Connor McDavid's potential AAV with the Edmonton Oilers following...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 days ago
McDavid Talks Oilers Avoiding Another Dismal Start This Year
Connor McDavid looks back at the nightmarish start the Oilers had last season and...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 days ago
Kevin Shattenkirk Wants to Find NHL Work, Looking at Oilers
Veteran defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk shows interest in joining the Edmonton Oilers, potentially filling a...
-
Calgary Flames/ 6 days ago
Oilers Waited to Announce Draisaitl Deal for Emotional Reason
The Edmonton Oilers waited for news of Johnny Gaudreau's passing to resonate before announcing...
-
Nashville Predators/ 6 days ago
What Does the Future Look like for These 2 Predators’ RFAs
The Predators have closed a lot of doors with their crazy free agency. Can...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 7 days ago
Will the Oilers’ Aging Roster Impact Their Stanley Cup Dreams?
The Edmonton Oilers have amassed a lot of veteran talent, at the cost of...