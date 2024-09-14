Do Bruins Regret Both Arbitration Decisions With Jeremy Swayman?

Elliotte Friedman noted during his most recent episode of the 32 Thoughts podcast that the Boston Bruins might be rethinking the way they’ve handled contract negotiations with goaltender Jeremy Swayman. Noting that they both wish they hadn’t taken him to arbitration last season, the club might be wishing they did this summer considering how things have played out of late.
Friedman explained that he doesn’t believe that Swayman and the Bruins are getting any closer to finalizing a contract extension. Considering how long this is taking, the people Friedman talked to wondered if the team would go back in time and do arbitration the arbitration they did with him last year. Thinking Swayman never really got over that experience, he’s not willing to bend at all now when it comes to a new contract.
So too, Friedman believes that choosing to forego arbitration this summer might have been viewed as a mistake. He wonders if the Bruins would have preferred to just take Swayman to arbitration for a second time and let him choose the one or two-year term.
The downside of that was that Swayman could have walked himself right into unrestricted free agency. That is why the Bruins wanted to avoid arbitration now, but the NHL insider is thinking that since Swayman seems to be holding out for more money, the Bruins might have preferred to get the deal done, not have it drag into the 2024-25 season and try to sort out a longer extension before things got problematic at the end of the second season. In other words, the Bruins could have punted the problem down the road.
As it stands now, the Bruins have a goaltender who has ill feelings toward the organization for dragging him through arbitration once and he’s not going to do them any favors knowing he’s got some leverage, even as an RFA.
Why Did the Bruins Trade Ullmark Knowing Swayman Was Upset?
When asked why the Bruins would have traded Linus Ullmark knowing that all of this could blow up their faces, Friedman suggested that the ability for Ullmark to change the teams on his no-trade list was a potential concern. They wanted to be able to make the move they did, sending Ullmark to Ottawa. The fact that could have gone sideways on them was something they were concerned about.
Next: 3 Reasons to Expect New Heights for Morgan Rielly in 2024-25
More News
-
Boston Bruins/ 1 hour ago
Do Bruins Regret Both Arbitration Decisions With Jeremy Swayman?
Elliotte Friedman believes Jeremy Swayman is holding the Bruins to the fire and the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 hours ago
Oilers’ Evander Kane Scheduled for Offseason Surgery
Evander Kane is set to undergo offseason surgery for his sports hernia issues. It's...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 22 hours ago
Top 2024-25 Oilers Prospects to Follow in Rookie Camp This Year
The Edmonton Oilers have released their 2024 rookie camp rosters. Let's take a look...
-
NHL News/ 23 hours ago
Maple Leafs Looked at James van Riemsdyk PTO Possibility
Before going with Max Pacioretty, James van Riemsdyk was getting serious consideration by the...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Golden Knights McCrimmon Claps Back Marchessault’s Exit Comments
Golden Knights GM McCrimmon responds to Marchessault's claims of poor treatment during contract negotiations.
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
What a Full Season Under Paul Coffey Means for Oilers New Defense
Edmonton Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch confirms Paul Coffey's return behind the bench, lets...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Darnell Nurse, Evander Kane Dealing with Injuries at Oilers Camp
Both Darnell Nurse and Evander Kane are out for the start of Edmonton Oilers...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Former Oiler Kailer Yamamoto Signs a PTO With Utah Hockey Club
Former Edmonton Oilers forward and first-round pick, Kailer Yamamoto has signed a PTO with...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Oilers Expect Ty Emberson to Play Key Role in 2024-25
The Edmonton Oilers are expecting and excited about defenseman Ty Emberson emerging as a...
-
Calgary Flames/ 4 days ago
Flames Sign Jarred Tinordi, Make Tyson Barrie PTO Official
The Calgary Flames have signed Jared Tinordi and made the Tyson Barrie PTO official....