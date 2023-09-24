Jakub Voracek Takes Coaching Job with Jaromir Jagr’s Kladno Team

In a surprising turn of events that shows just how small the circle of the NHL can be, Jakub Voracek, a former NHL star with the Columbus Blue Jackets and Philadelphia Flyers, has taken on a new role as an assistant coach for Jaromir Jagr’s Kladno team in the Czech Republic. This collaboration carries a fascinating history, as Jagr, now 51 years old, made his NHL debut when Voracek was just a year old. The two later became teammates in the NHL with the Philadelphia Flyers, and now, Voracek is coaching alongside the living legend.
In an article translated into English, “We offered Kuba [Jakub Voracek] if he would like to help Kladno as a coach, and we are glad that he accepted,” stated Jiří Burger, the sports manager of the Knights. Voracek’s role will primarily focus on power plays and mentorship for the team.
Voracek boasts an impressive career, having played 1,058 NHL games and amassing 806 points. Now, he faces a fresh challenge as he transitions into coaching and contributes to the development of young talents in Czechia.
This unique collaboration also highlights the enduring legacy of Jaromir Jagr, who, at 51, continues to lace up his skates and play at a professional level. Voracek, a fantastic player in his prime, retired at the age of 34, partly due to health issues that led to a temporary interruption in his playing career. After being placed on the long-term injured list by the Arizona Coyotes, who held his rights, Voracek returned to his native Kladno in the Czech Republic.
With his 15 seasons of NHL experience, Voracek brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the Kladno hockey players, offering them the opportunity to learn from a player who has excelled on one of the world’s biggest hockey stages. The partnership between Voracek and Jagr is not only a testament to their enduring connection but also a promising development for the future of Kladno’s hockey prospects.
