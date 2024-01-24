Jakob Chychrun Blasts Trade Rumors Out of Ottawa

In a candid interview with The Athletic on Tuesday, Ottawa Senators defenseman Jakob Chychrun didn’t hold back while trying to clarify recent trade rumors surrounding him. Understanding the business of hockey and the inevitability of his name appearing on trade boards given the Senators’ current standings, Chychrun flat-out denied suggestions he no longer wants to stay with the Senators.
“I think it’s ridiculous, if I’m being honest,” Chychrun said. “I went through it in Arizona and that was a different situation. But to see it now is a bit ridiculous. And I don’t think it’s based off anything.”
Dismissing the trade rumors as little more than speculation, Chychrun expressed frustration at the idea of people making unfounded claims about his thoughts towards the team and being playing for the Senators. He compared the reports from “insiders” as “shooting blind darts at a board”. He’s annoyed, but said he won’t let them affect him.
Trade Rumors Not New Territory for Chychrun
Chychrun, acquired by the Senators just ahead of last year’s trade deadline, has already integrated himself into the Ottawa community, citing deep family roots in the area. He emphasized feeling at home and cherishing the opportunity to play in front of family and loved ones. But, unlike in Arizona where the team wasn’t trying to win and they were happy to move him, it would make no sense for him to try and orchestrate his way out of Ottawa.
Chychrun understands the Senators are in a challenging situation. The 25-year-old defenseman, eligible for free agency after the 2024-25 season, gets that the team may need to make a difficult decision. With other left-shot defensemen like Jake Sanderson and Thomas Chabot on long-term contracts, there is reason to believe that the Senators will at least discuss a Chychrun trade or his future with the team.
Chychrun also expressed frustration with the team’s on-ice performance. He said he feels badly for the fans. He was happy to come to Ottawa thinking the team would be contenders. As much as it’s disappointing the team isn’t performing well, he remains optimistic about the core group’s potential to turn things around without a major roster shake-up.
Chychrun made sure to say he loves playing in Ottawa and he believes the team can build something special.
Next: John Scott Recants Incorrect Remarks About Corey Perry Incident
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 hours ago
Former NHLer, Now Analyst Keeps Picking Fights With Oilers Fans
Now saying the team isn't doing anything they shouldn't be doing on this win...
-
NHL News/ 5 hours ago
Utah Jazz Owners Seek NHL Expansion, Sparks Timing Questions
With incredibly convenient timing, the NHL has revealed NBA's Utah Jazz, have requested NHL...
-
NHL News/ 8 hours ago
Maple Leafs Likely to Give Tavares The ‘Stamkos Treatment’
Rumors of a mid-range extension for John Tavares dismissed; Toronto might follow Stamkos's shorter-term...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 19 hours ago
Teams Dialing Up Oilers for Potential Philip Broberg Swap
Philip Broberg is eager for a chance to play in the NHL and teams...
-
Los Angeles Kings/ 21 hours ago
Arthur Kaliyev Future with Kings in Doubt Amid Healthy Scratches
LA Kings face turmoil as young forward Arthur Kaliyev seeks changes amidst repeated healthy...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 1 day ago
Sabres’ Casey Mittelstadt Shocked to Hear Name in Trade Rumors
Casey Mittelstadt isn't sure why his name is being floated around in trade rumors...
-
New Jersey Devils/ 1 day ago
Devils Sign Extension w/ GM Tom Fitzgerald, Adds President Role
The New Jersey Devils secure future with GM Tom Fitzgerald's multi-year extension, now President...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Jack Campbell Finding His Game for Oilers in Bakersfield
Edmonton Oilers' Jack Campbell is playing well for the Bakersfield Condors of the AHL
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Numerous Additional Sources Say Corey Perry Deal to Oilers Done
Multiple sources are now confirming Corey Perry to the Oilers a done deal, announcement...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Oilers Reportedly On Verge of Signing Corey Perry
The Edmonton Oilers are reportedly on the verge of signing UFA forward Corey Perry....