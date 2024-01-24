Jakob Chychrun Blasts Trade Rumors Out of Ottawa

In a candid interview with The Athletic on Tuesday, Ottawa Senators defenseman Jakob Chychrun didn’t hold back while trying to clarify recent trade rumors surrounding him. Understanding the business of hockey and the inevitability of his name appearing on trade boards given the Senators’ current standings, Chychrun flat-out denied suggestions he no longer wants to stay with the Senators.

“I think it’s ridiculous, if I’m being honest,” Chychrun said. “I went through it in Arizona and that was a different situation. But to see it now is a bit ridiculous. And I don’t think it’s based off anything.”

Jakob Chychrun understands the business. He knows his name might be tossed into trade rumours.



But on Tuesday, he took some time with me to express his frustration at the rumour that he no longer enjoys being in Ottawa.



“I think it’s ridiculous.” https://t.co/qRdpzhx9Q6 — Ian Mendes (@ian_mendes) January 23, 2024

Dismissing the trade rumors as little more than speculation, Chychrun expressed frustration at the idea of people making unfounded claims about his thoughts towards the team and being playing for the Senators. He compared the reports from “insiders” as “shooting blind darts at a board”. He’s annoyed, but said he won’t let them affect him.

Trade Rumors Not New Territory for Chychrun

Chychrun, acquired by the Senators just ahead of last year’s trade deadline, has already integrated himself into the Ottawa community, citing deep family roots in the area. He emphasized feeling at home and cherishing the opportunity to play in front of family and loved ones. But, unlike in Arizona where the team wasn’t trying to win and they were happy to move him, it would make no sense for him to try and orchestrate his way out of Ottawa.

Chychrun understands the Senators are in a challenging situation. The 25-year-old defenseman, eligible for free agency after the 2024-25 season, gets that the team may need to make a difficult decision. With other left-shot defensemen like Jake Sanderson and Thomas Chabot on long-term contracts, there is reason to believe that the Senators will at least discuss a Chychrun trade or his future with the team.

Jakob Chychrun trade talk Senators

Chychrun also expressed frustration with the team’s on-ice performance. He said he feels badly for the fans. He was happy to come to Ottawa thinking the team would be contenders. As much as it’s disappointing the team isn’t performing well, he remains optimistic about the core group’s potential to turn things around without a major roster shake-up.

Chychrun made sure to say he loves playing in Ottawa and he believes the team can build something special.

