Kane With a Natural Hat Trick to Seal Oilers Comeback OT Win

In a rollercoaster of turnovers and missed opportunities, the Oilers faced an uphill battle in the early stages versus the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday night. That said, the first shades of the Oilers of last season showed up and were able to score two goals late in the game, then again in overtime for the winner.

Draisaitl’s forced plays added to the struggle, but a breakthrough emerged with McDavid’s skillful deke, putting the Oilers up 1-0. However, defensive lapses allowed Seattle to take the lead, leaving Edmonton trailing.

Despite a series of setbacks, a well-executed shot pass from Bouchard to Kane narrowed the gap to 3-2, rekindling hope. Evander Kane, with his second goal, leveled the score at 3-3, propelling the game into overtime. The climax unfolded as Kane secured a natural hat trick, sealing a remarkable comeback win for the Oilers.

Evander Kane scores a natural hat trick to end the game in overtime for the Oilers

Kane said after the game, “Going into a long road trip it was nice to come back. We’ve done it before and we needed it. These last couple games we’ve had some big third periods and we are starting to find out groove a bit. We spoke after the second period how we needed to create some energy.”

The late-game resilience mirrored the spirit of the late 2022/23 season, evoking memories of a team that never gave up. Amidst the heroics of Kane, goaltender Stuart Skinner’s standout performance couldn’t be overlooked. Skinner’s steadiness between the pipes proved crucial in maintaining hope during challenging moments. He made 33 saves.

The Oilers killed off 5-of-5 penalties. They took some untimely penalties, but to limit any real chances from Seattle was a momentum builder for them.

Are the Oilers Building Momentum?

As the Oilers savor this comeback victory, the focus shifts to building on this momentum. The late-game magic showcased their potential, and with players like Kane and Skinner stepping up, optimism for the future resonates. The Oilers, once again, demonstrated that perseverance and key performances can turn the tide, making for a memorable night on the ice.

Kane with three goals — his 7th regular season Hat-Trick of his career and 4th as an Oiler –, Draisaitl had two assists, and Connor McDavid with a goal. A huge assist by Zach Hyman in overtime. The big boys all came to play.

