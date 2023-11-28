Insiders Shoot Down Nasty Rumor Regarding Perry and Bedard

“The Corey Perry rumor that’s going around is 100% false,” writes Chicago Blackhawks beat writer Charlie Roumeliotis. He adds, “Carry on, everyone.” The fact that he has to address the speculation making its way around social media today is troubling, especially considering the nature of the rumor.

In an attempt to either explain or troll the reason Corey Perry has been away from the team this past week, a rumor spread that the conduct policy Perry violated — Frank Seravalli believed his absence was disciplinary related — was that Perry got together with a fellow teammates mother. That teammate was said to be Connor Bedard.

The mothers joined the team on a recent road trip and that created the basis for the rumor.

The Corey Perry rumor that’s going around is 100% false. Carry on, everyone. #Blackhawks — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) November 27, 2023

The main reason we’re covering the story is to help shoot it down. The idea that Perry would hook up with someone’s mother on the team is problematic to begin with. That it would be Bedard’s mother is definitely troubling. Again, from what insiders are saying, there is absolutely not truth to the rumors.

In fact, just a couple of days ago, when Bedard was asked about Perry’s absence, he responded, “I’m not going to speak on it too much. Obviously it sucks he’s not here but we don’t really have too much information on it or anything yet. But of course he’s a big part of the team and it sucks he can’t be here today.” That doesn’t sound like a player who is under the impression his teammate was having an inappropriate relationship with his mother would say.

Connor Bedard Corey Perry rumor

The Perry and Bedard Rumor Is Not What the Blackhawks Need Right Now

This is potentially the issue when an organization doesn’t talk about why a player is being kept from the team. Fans and trolls will find a way to come up with their own narrative, no matter how ridiculous. And, while the players will likely stay linked in their solidarity, it’s just a bad vibe. This is now what you want to have floating around the team.

At the same time, if Perry is going through something else and it’s a personal matter, he should be able to deal with it without the scrutiny of something like this being a problem.

Next: Dallas Stars Said to Be Patrick Kane’s Preferred Landing Spot