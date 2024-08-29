Insider Says Tony DeAngelo Wants to Play for Edmonton Oilers

In a recent appearance on Oilers Now with Bob Stauffer, Daily Faceoff hockey insider Frank Seravalli discussed potential defenseman targets for the Edmonton Oilers, mentioning some intriguing options. Seravalli suggested Tony DeAngelo as another noteworthy target among the names he previously linked to the Oilers, like Tyson Barrie, Justin Schultz, and Kevin Shattenkirk. He then added another interesting tidbit to that report this week.

Seravalli described DeAngelo as a potentially undervalued player with significant upside. “I think Tony DeAngelo is a better player than the names mentioned,” Seravalli said. “He’s a 50-point defenseman still in his 20s, willing to sign for close to the league minimum, and would absolutely love to be in Edmonton.”

Tony DeAngelo a possible option for the Oilers?

DeAngelo Would Love to Play In Edmonton?

It wasn’t clear if Seravalli knew of DeAngelo’s intentions based on a direct quote or information relayed to him by DeAngelo’s agent. That said, he seemed confident that given the defenseman’s current situation, DeAngelo is eager for a fresh start and is willing to take a pay cut to play for a contending team like the Oilers. Joining an offensively potent team could also take some of the pressure off of having to be a top-producing blueliner since the Oilers are so potent offensively already.

Considering DeAngelo wouldn’t be the go-to option on the power play, it is fascinating that he’d want to jump into a role where he might not even be a regular. It’s also worth noting that the Oilers are reportedly considering a “shake-up” trade that might change out more than one piece on their blue line. According to Seravalli, the Oilers are exploring various trade scenarios, examining up to seven options. Maybe DeAngelo is one part of evolving conversations that involve several pieces.

Seravalli’s continued advocacy for DeAngelo, including his willingness to play for less money, is fascinating. He seems set on the idea that this could be a reality for the player and the team.

