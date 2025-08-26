Insider Hints At Drastic Early-Season Overhaul for Rangers

The New York Rangers are entering the 2025-26 season with high expectations, but insiders suggest the team won’t hesitate to make bold moves if things don’t start well. Dave Pagnotta, a guest on TSN Radio in Montreal, noted that “almost everything would be under consideration,” including trades involving star winger Artemi Panarin, reevaluating Mika Zibanejad’s role, or even risky swaps with Alexis Lafreniere.

In other words, while there might be patience in some markets to let teams gather themselves or rebound after a difficult stretch to start a season, that leash might not exist with the Rangers. It’s interesting, considering that means new coach Mike Sullivan doesn’t have long to turn things around.

What Changes the Rangers Can’t, Or Won’t Make

Obviously, the coach isn’t going anywhere. With Sullivan given the keys, he’ll outlast many members of the roster if things don’t start well.

Goaltender Igor Shesterkin is also locked in for the next eight years. His new contract is one the Rangers aren’t about to dump if he struggles. Some would argue he’s the one piece that has kept New York competitive for several seasons.

The Rangers recently made significant changes to their blue line, so it would be hard to imagine they would gut the group or dump new arrivals like Vladislav Gavrikov, or trade star d-man Adam Fox.

This means the changes are likely to come from the forward group.

Having already moved out Chris Kreider to Anaheim, Will Cuylle, 23, is expected to step into a top-six role. He should be given time on the power play and penalty kill. J.T. Miller just arrived, so he’s unlikely to be considered trade bait. However, Zibanejad’s position is anything but guaranteed.

Meanwhile, as @StevenPappasTV points out, “Of the last 15 #1 overall picks, Alexis Lafreniere is 13th in points per game over his career. Only Nail Yakupov and Owen Power (D) have had fewer points per game.” When questioned about 5-v-5 production, he responded, “He’s 9th of 15.” The suggestion here is that Lafrienere has struggled to live up to his billing as a No. 1 overall pick.

If the Rangers stumble early, aggressive roster adjustments may be in order. Sullivan will likely have a key voice in those decisions, and his communication with management will be paramount in how the organization proceeds.

