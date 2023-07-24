Hurricanes Signing Tony DeAngelo to 1-Year Free Agency Contract

According to the latest update from Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli, it appears that the Carolina Hurricanes are nearing an agreement with free agent Tony DeAngelo on a one-year contract in the range of $1.6 million. This development comes after rumors of a potential trade involving DeAngelo that didn’t materialize, leading to the Philadelphia Flyers opting to buy out the remainder of his contract.

Hearing #Canes are closing in on an agreement with free agent Tony DeAngelo on a 1-year deal in the $1.6 million range. #LetsGoCanes@DailyFaceoff — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) July 24, 2023

On July 14, the Flyers made a move to buy out the final season of DeAngelo’s two-year, $5 million AAV contract, which was initially signed last offseason. After clearing waivers without any further developments, not much information had surfaced until now. It was speculated that Carolina might have been waiting on news of a potential Erik Karlsson trade, keeping their options open to acquire him from the San Jose Sharks. However, this recent low-cost, short-term deal with DeAngelo may indicate that the Hurricanes have shifted their focus away from pursuing Karlsson.

This transaction could also lead to more trade speculation, especially concerning the futures of Brady Skjei and/or Brett Pesce, as they are both valuable defensemen for the Hurricanes, but could be on the move if neither is open to signing an extension with the team.

DeAngelo is a Low-Risk, High-Reward Deal for Carolina

The proposed trade that would have sent DeAngelo back to Carolina was set to have a cap cost of $2.5 million, half of his $5 million salary with the Flyers. However, the league intervened and blocked the trade, citing concerns about cap circumvention as the reason behind their decision. The current deal with DeAngelo offers the Hurricanes a cost-effective solution and saves them money in the process.

As the situation unfolds, hockey enthusiasts will undoubtedly keep a close eye on Carolina’s roster moves and potential trades, particularly as they aim to strengthen their defensive lineup for the upcoming season. DeAngelo definitely has his flaws on the defensive end, but also is one of the better offensive defensemen in the NHL.

If this is Carolina’s back-up plan to Karlsson, it is a much cheaper option that doesn’t include a long commitment. It also puts the Pittsburgh Penguins firmly in the driver’s seat on any potential Karlsson deal.

