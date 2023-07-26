Hurricanes Sign Sebastian Aho to Record-Breaking $78 Million Deal

In a major move, the Carolina Hurricanes have secured their star forward, Sebastian Aho, for the long term with an eight-year contract extension worth a whopping $78 million. The deal, which comes on Aho’s 26th birthday, is the largest in Hurricanes franchise history and will see him donning the Hurricanes jersey through 2032.
Aho’s impressive skills and contributions to the team have not gone unnoticed. He is now one of only two NHL players, the other being the Islanders’ Ilya Sorokin, locked up through 2032. This significant extension ensures Aho’s position as a key figure in the Hurricanes’ lineup for years to come.
Don Waddell, President, and General Manager of the Carolina Hurricanes, expressed his excitement about the extension, stating, “Sebastian has developed into one of the best two-way centers in hockey. He’s a tremendous leader on and off the ice who sets a great example for our younger players. We’re grateful that he’s decided to stay in Carolina for the foreseeable future.”
Aho’s performance during the 2022-23 season demonstrated his exceptional abilities, registering 67 points in 75 regular-season games, including 36 goals and 31 assists. His impact continued into the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs, where he added 12 points to the scoreboard. Throughout his career, all spent with the Hurricanes, Aho has tallied an impressive 468 points, scoring 218 goals and providing 250 assists in 520 regular-season games.
Known for his well-rounded offensive skillset and formidable presence in all situations, Aho’s $9.75 million annual salary cap hit is well justified. His high-end abilities make him a valuable asset for the team, ensuring the Hurricanes continue to sign top-tier players to favorable contracts.
The Hurricanes’ dedication to keeping their star players and fostering a winning culture is evident in this record-breaking deal. Aho’s commitment to staying in Carolina signifies the team’s potential for success in the seasons to come, bolstering their position as serious contenders in the NHL. With Aho locked in for the long haul, the Hurricanes look forward to a promising future with their star center leading the way on the ice.
