With Bergeron Gone, Is Maple Leafs Marner New Selke Winner?

So the Boston Bruin’s great Patrice Bergeron is retiring from hockey. That’s bad news for the NHL but good news for the Toronto Maple Leafs and, perhaps, for Mitch Marner particularly.

Why Marner? Because, with Bergeron active, he was clearly the best defensive forward in the game. His high number of Selke Trophies supports that. In fact, no one ever seemed to have a chance to win the Selke with Bergeron’s name penciled on it season after season.

Can Marner Win the Selke Next Season?

Now, suddenly after the announcement today, the 2023-24 NHL season seems like the right time for Mitch Marner. He’ll have a chance to claim his first (of perhaps many) Selke Trophies. Bergeron was a legend. He absolutely dominated the award for the last decade. Now he’s gone.

Mitch Marner, Maple Leafs

Perhaps now the field is wide open, and others have a chance to stake their claims. And, Marner’s one of the best defensive players in the NHL. He’s been one of the best in the league, but not – as the Trophy voting suggests – good enough to challenge Bergeron for the award.

Marner Had a Remarkable Season in 2022-23

Last season, Marner put up impressive offensive numbers. He put up a career-high 99 points, scoring 30 goals and adding 69 assists. Because he’s been a strong defensive forward; this, combined with his outstanding offensive performance, has earned him a look.

Marner was a first-time finalist for the Selke Trophy in 2022-23. In fact, he finished third in the Selke voting behind Bergeron and the New Jersey Devils Nico Hischier.

Marner’s Evolving into a Two-Way Star

Marner’s game has experienced a transformation as he’s matured as an NHL player. He was once considered an offensive playmaker – the kind of a player who’d rack up assists by feeding his first-line center Auston Matthews. However, he also has elevated his offensive game to become a goal-scorer as well as an assist machine.

In addition, he’s also become one of the NHL’s best shutdown forwards. He has the ability to excel in all aspects of the game. He’s an invaluable asset to his head coach Sheldon Keefe’s lineup.

Marner’s On the Ice When the Team Needs His Defensive Prowess

Marner’s the kind of player who gets tons of minutes both as an offensive player, but also more regularly he’s thrown out when the team needs to shut down the opposition. Over 80 regular-season games, he averaged 21 minutes and 17 seconds of ice time. That includes more than 2 minutes and 17 seconds each game on the penalty kill.

Mitch Marner Upper Deck Maple Leafs 2

He’s committed to his defensive responsibilities. In fact, he’s a master of sneaking up on his opposition and turning the play the other way. He had 104 defensive takeaways last season. He also blocked 45 shots.

Expect Marner to Contend for the Selke Trophy

Marner’s first Selke nomination was not a fluke. He works hard at his defensive game.

If he does win the Selke Award, it will be the first time in a long time for the Maple Leafs. It’s been more than 30 years since a Maple Leafs player last won it. Doug Gilmour won it during the 1992-93 season.

There’s no doubt that Marner’s all-around abilities make him a strong favorite this upcoming season.

The Bottom Line

As Marner continues to develop into a stronger defensive player, now that Bergeron has retired it might be a good time for him to grab his first Selke Trophy. He’s one of the NHL’s elite defensive forwards.

However, whether he wins the award or not, his defensive value to the Maple Leafs will probably be just as strong as it’s been for several seasons.

But make no mistake, Marner is one of the better defensive forwards in the NHL. That he plays for the Maple Leafs is good for the team.

