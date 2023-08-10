Dallas Stars a Team to Watch Regarding Jeff Petry Trade

Back in June 2022, and before Petry was moved to the Pittsburgh Penguins, Pierre LeBrun said on Insider Trading: “There’s no question a Jeff Petry trade is something the Habs are working on, it’s not guaranteed it’ll happen but there’s certainly some effort being done in that front. Dallas Stars are a team that has some interest in Jeff Petry…” That trade to Dallas obviously never materialized, but it sounds like the Stars might be interested again now that Petry is back in Montreal.

Chris Johnston has proposed the Stars as a potential destination for Petry, emphasizing the favorable value of his new contract within the recent Canadiens-Sharks-Penguins deal. The agreement, which allows for a 50% contract retention, brings Petry’s cost down to slightly below $2.35 million, making it an enticing proposition for numerous teams, regardless of the fact he’s a bit older and had a down season.

The Stars and Red Wings are reportedly among teams who have inquired about Habs blue-liner Jeff Petry. 👀 https://t.co/PQgVs5ahk3 pic.twitter.com/QWtuGMGD4q — theScore (@theScore) June 18, 2022

In particular, the Stars have emerged as a contender to monitor and Johnston noted that Dallas has expressed interest in Petry over the past couple of years. While the Stars’ cap space has hindered previous trade upgrades, this opportunity presents a chance to secure a top-four defenseman for a two-year term with an annual average value (AAV) of a little over $2 million. That’s good value, especially if the Stars and Canadiens can work out a way to get Dallas back under the cap.

Highlighting the Canadiens’ history with Petry and their willingness to accommodate his trade request to Pittsburgh last year, it seems likely they’ll flip the blueliner again. Dallas likely isn’t included on any no-trade list Petry might have and the Stars may be uneasy about entering the season without an upgrade. Jani Hakanpaa could fit well in the third pair, enabling Petry to seamlessly slot into the top four alongside Esa Lindell.

At just over $2 million, it’s likely other teams could get in on the bidding here, but the goal for Montreal is to flip the player and secure a prospect or draft pick in the process. While the timing remains uncertain, the Canadiens have a window in the upcoming months to assess potential options for Petry and determine the most prudent course of action.

