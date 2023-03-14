Hurricanes Andrei Svechnikov Out for Rest of Season and Playoffs

Carolina Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov will undergo reconstructive surgery on his right ACL, ruling him out for the rest of the season and playoffs, the team announced on Tuesday. Earlier reports in the day noted Svechnikov was getting more imagining to confirm whether he had a torn ACL.
Needless to say, the injury was confirmed and this is a massive loss for the team heading into a postseason where they didn’t add any significant offensive pieces. The Hurricanes took a big swing to land Timo Meier and tried to acquire Elias Lindholm from the Calgary Flames, but ultimately were unable to do so, adding Shayne Gostisbehere and Jesse Puljujarvi as their deadline pieces.
Head coach Rod Brind’Amour said of the news, “I hate it for him more than anything. He’s worked so hard to get to this point of the year, when it’s fun. Now he’s not going to be able to be a part of it moving forward.” While at the NHL general manager meetings, GM Don Waddell said, “It’s not fun, but we can’t change it.” He added, “We’ve got to figure out how to move forward without him.”
Svechnikov was having a productive season with 23 goals and 32 assists for 55 points in 66 games. He is a crucial part of their offense and a big component of their power play, with his five goals and 11 assists on the man advantage. Now, the Hurricanes — a team already known for having trouble scoring goals — will look to Seth Jarvis, Teuvo Teravainen and Jesperi Kotkaniemi to pick up the slack. This will likely take Carolina out of the running as a favorite in a very stacked Eastern Conference where the Boston Bruins are running away with things.
