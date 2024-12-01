Huberdeau’s Body Language Is the Whole Flames’ Story

Calgary Flames forward Jonathan Huberdeau didn’t hold back after the team’s disappointing 6-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins, acknowledging the team’s struggles and offering a candid assessment of their performance. Huberdeau, a key contributor for the Flames, expressed frustration with the team’s recent slide, pointing out a critical issue with their overall play.

According to the veteran forward, the Flames have become “an easy team to play against.” Much of the team’s recent downturn can be traced to a lack of speed, cohesion, and attention to detail. In his comments, Huberdeau outlined where the Flames have been falling short and how they can regain the form that made them a promising team at the start of the season. His body language during the interview tells the entire story of the Flames’ current crisis.

The Flames Slow Start, Lack of Speed, and Missed Assignments

Huberdeau emphasized that the Flames have been noticeably slower in recent games, contributing to their struggles. “We’ve been slower the past few games,” he said, noting that their lack of speed has made them vulnerable to quicker and more decisive opponents.

Speed has always been a hallmark of competitive teams, and Huberdeau’s remarks highlight a critical area where the Flames need to improve. In particular, Huberdeau believes their inability to generate consistent offensive pressure and transition quickly from defense to offense has made them easier to play against, allowing opposing teams to control the game’s pace.

The Flames forward also pointed to missed assignments contributing to their issues. Huberdeau explained that when the team fails to execute plays properly, it leads to gaps in coverage, creating opportunities for the opposition to capitalize. “We’re missing some assignments,” he said. This lack of discipline and failure to execute at the right moments has been especially apparent in the team’s defensive zone, where breakdowns have led to costly goals against them. Huberdeau’s point about needing to play as a cohesive unit resonates, as the team’s defense has struggled to work together and communicate effectively.

Another critical area where Huberdeau sees the Flames falling short is on special teams, particularly the penalty kill. He acknowledged that while the team has to avoid penalties, it’s equally important to execute well when short-handed. “The PK needs to get better,” Huberdeau stated, noting that their struggles in killing penalties have compounded their issues in 5-on-5 play. When the team goes down by multiple goals, as they did against the Penguins, it becomes even more challenging to claw back, primarily when the Flames’ penalty kill isn’t functioning at a high level.

Jonathan Huberdeau of the Flames

Despite the struggles, Huberdeau remains optimistic about the team’s ability to turn things around, especially as they return home. “We know we’re better at home,” he said, underscoring the importance of the team’s home-ice advantage in getting back on track.

Huberdeau believes the Flames need to regroup and rediscover the elements of their game that made them successful early in the season. He also emphasized the importance of sticking together and helping one another on the ice, which can help the team regain unity and confidence.

Looking Ahead: Can the Flames Recover?

As the Flames seek to address these issues, the question remains whether they can regain their early-season form. With Huberdeau’s leadership and recognizing the team’s flaws, there’s potential for improvement. However, the key addresses slow play missed assignments, and penalty-kill struggles.

If the Flames can speed up their game, tighten their defense, and play more intensely, they could turn their fortunes around. The road ahead won’t be easy, but Huberdeau’s outline of the team’s weaknesses shows that the Flames are fully aware of what must change if they want to be the team they were at the start of the season.

