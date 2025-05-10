Hellebuyck “Helle-Back” with Shutout as Jets Tie Series with Stars

Connor Hellebuyck delivered a masterclass in goaltending Friday night, posting a 21-save shutout to lead the Winnipeg Jets to a 4-0 win over the Dallas Stars in Game 2 of their second-round playoff series. Justin Bourne of Sportsnet suggested Hellebuyck was “Helle-back” after a tough series with the St. Louis Blues. Hellebuyck’s road performances still have holes, but this was a big performance. The win evens the best-of-seven at 1-1, and reasserts Hellebuyck’s status as one of the league’s elite netminders.

The Vezina Trophy and MVP finalist bounced back in dominant fashion after a rocky playoff start, where he was pulled three times in the opening round against the Blues. “Well, now it’s locked in,” Hellebuyck said of his mindset. “We broke it down to build it back together… I’m really excited for the series.”

Friday’s shutout marked the fourth playoff shutout of Hellebuyck’s career—and his first since 2021. In the 24 postseason games between those shutouts, he went 8-16 with a .877 save percentage. But Game 2 was vintage Hellebuyck, who turned aside all 14 high-danger chances and was named the game’s first star.

“He was fantastic,” said Jets coach Scott Arniel. “Sometimes we take him for granted because he makes the hard look so easy.”

Connor Hellebuyck Jets playoffs

This season, Hellebuyck led the NHL with 47 wins and eight shutouts, boasting a .925 save percentage and 2.00 goals-against average. He’s widely expected to capture his second Vezina Trophy. However, his playoff performances have created questions about whether the Jets could go all the way. Now that he’s blanked the Stars, those doubts are starting to go away.

Despite his dominant home form—he’s 18-1-1 in his last 20 starts at Canada Life Centre—Hellebuyck is still seeking a road breakthrough in these playoffs. He’s 0-3 away from home with 16 goals allowed and a .758 save percentage.

The series shifts to Dallas for Game 3 on Sunday. If Hellebuyck can replicate Friday’s performance on the road, the Jets may just have the edge in this tightly contested series.

Next: Maple Leafs Lose in OT to Panthers, McCauley Slump Continues