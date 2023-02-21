Golden Knights Place Mark Stone on LTIR, Open $9M Cap Space

The Vegas Golden Knights have placed Mark Stone on long-term injured reserve (LTIR), creating an additional $9.5M in LTIR cap space heading into this season’s NHL Trade Deadline. The move was expected and insiders were calling the Golden Knights a team that could be real players on some of the bigger names if they could move things around, which they officially did on Monday night.
Vegas’ LTIR pool now eclipses $23.5 million with Shea Weber, Robin Lehner, and Nolan Patrick also on the list. They’ve already used $750K of that with an emergency recall of goaltender Michael Hutchinson but the organization has plenty of room to chase after big names like Patrick Kane or Timo Meier. A rental is more likely considering the cap space needs to come off the books at the end of the season.
The one thing Vegas will have to account for is that if they add a big contract, Stone can’t be activated off of LTIR until the playoffs begin. If he’s healthy and they need him for a push to get into the postseason, they won’t have access to him. The only alternative would be another player or two going down to LTIR injury.
This is not new territory for the Golden Knights. They’ve been dealing with injuries all season and this was a situation they faced last season as well. Stone was injured for a good portion of the 2021-22 campaign. Insiders fully expect the Golden Knights to be active on the trade front and rumors surrounding the team will begin almost immediately.
Stone has been injured since January 12 and has missed the last 13 games due to a back injury. He underwent a second back surgery in nine months and was announced as out indefinitely. The 2023 NHL Trade Deadline is just 11 days away and the Golden Knights’ regular season comes to an end on April 13, 2023.
Next: Latest Oilers Trade Deadline Talk: Erik Karlsson and Patrick Kane
More News
-
New York Rangers/ 1 day ago
Rangers Add More Depth with Tyler Motte Reunion
The New York Rangers continue to stay busy ahead of the 2023 NHL Trade...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Huberdeau’s Agent Hints Fun Being Sucked Out Of Flames Players
Does Allan Walsh's tweet about the negativity in Calgary hint there's a big problem...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Sens GM: ‘No Chance’ Alex DeBrincat is Traded At NHL Deadline
The Senators' main decision-maker isn't willing to trade his prized pending RFA anytime soon.
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 4 days ago
Red Wings, Olli Maatta Agree on Two-Year Contract Extension
The Red Wings lock up a steady defender with plenty of experience to keep...
-
Los Angeles Kings/ 1 week ago
Kings Appear to Be Favorite To Land D Jakob Chychrun
The Los Angeles Kings are rumored to be the frontrunner to land Jakob Chychrun...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 week ago
Oilers Inching Closer to Placing Jesse Puljujarvi on Waivers
Reports note the Oilers are considering placing Jesse Puljujarvi on waivers if they can't...
-
NHL News/ 2 weeks ago
Blues Trading Vladimir Tarasenko to the New York Rangers [Report]
According to a report by Frank Seravalli, the St. Louis Blues are finalizing a...
-
NHL News/ 2 weeks ago
Barbashev Told He Won’t Be Re-Signed, Blues Trying to Trade Him
The St. Louis Blues have informed Ivan Barbashev he will not receive a new...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 2 weeks ago
Maple Leafs Interested in Blackhawks’ McCabe, Murphy
After a tough outing Wednesday against the Bruins, the Maple Leafs are looking for...
-
Boston Bruins/ 3 weeks ago
NHL Trade Talk: 2 Teams Step Forward For Luke Schenn
Following the Bo Horvat trade, there are two names being closely watched in Vancouver...