Latest Oilers Trade Deadline Talk: Erik Karlsson and Patrick Kane

Fans in Edmonton are closely keeping tabs on two names ahead of this season’s NHL Trade Deadline: Erik Karlsson and Patrick Kane. Both are big additions with elite-level skill, but both offer different facets to their game that the Oilers could use as they try to make another playoff run.

Grabbing information from the most trusted NHL insiders, here is the latest on both players.

Kane Intrigued by Oilers, Not Sure Oilers Share Same Interest

With the Toronto Maple Leafs and New York Rangers seemingly out of the picture, there are three teams that seem most likely to be on Patrick Kane’s radar: the Dallas Stars, Vegas Golden Knights and Edmonton Oilers. Chris Johnston of TSN and Northstar Bets writes that Kane might be more interested in Edmonton than he is the other two teams. Johnston explains: “He’s certainly believed to be intrigued by the idea. What remains to be seen is if the Oilers decide to make Kane a priority – they’ve got mild interest, but seem to have other targets more squarely in sight.”

Meanwhile, Elliotte Friedman mentions on his latest 32 Thoughts podcast that most of the teams in the Western Conference are waiting to see what Edmonton and Vegas will do. Says it’s “obvious that two teams are thinking big” and he notes, “I think it’s some combination of Vegas, Dallas, Edmonton” on where Patrick Kane’s heart is.

To this point, Kane hasn’t said much about where he’d like to go of the options he’s got left. His $10.5 million salary cap hit is an issue for many teams, even though it is believed the Blackhawks would retain 50% and they aren’t likely looking for a home run in terms of a return. Kane did confirm his GM’s comments that he’s got the last word on all of this. He noted, “I don’t think he’s lying when he says that. I’m the one with the no-movement clause, but we’ve been having discussions.”

Patrick Kane Erik Karlsson Edmonton Oilers rumors

Karlsson-to-Oilers Deal Not Dead

Chris Johnston then offered an update on the chances that Erik Karlsson and the Oilers could still be a realistic possibility. He said when talking about why Karlsson is No. 6 on the TSN Trade Bait board, “I know it may still not be likely that it happens. It might still be a long shot but what you have is a team that makes a lot of sense. You have two weeks here to still get a deal done.” He noted that as long as there are conversations between the two sides and an interest from both parties to try and make this work, Karlsson merits a spot on the trade list.

That said, there’s nothing new to report and the Sharks and Oilers haven’t gained any ground on trade discussions. He writes:

“There doesn’t seem to be any momentum in talks that were reignited earlier this month. The Sharks aren’t believed to have shown a willingness to retain more than 20 percent of Karlsson’s contract, which isn’t a number Edmonton can even start to work with. That will have to change if this has any chance of happening right now.”

The $11.5 million cap and the number of years remaining on his deal make this an extremely tricky trade for both sides to pull off.