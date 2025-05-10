Game 3 Questions as Pickard Misses Morning Skate with Oilers

** Update: Stuart Skinner has confirmed he will be the starter on Saturday night in Game 3.

Calvin Pickard and the Edmonton Oilers are searching for their seventh straight win as they meet the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 3 of their second-round series. But, there is potentially concerning news regarding the goaltender as he was not on the ice for the morning skate.

Notable – Calvin Pickard not on the ice before the morning skate – when the goalies get some warm up done. Rodrigues and Skinner only. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) May 10, 2025

TSN’s Ryan Rishaug noted, “Notable – Calvin Pickard not on the ice before the morning skate – when the goalies get some warm-up done. Rodrigues and Skinner only.” When a fan suggested that Pickard might have just been getting some extra rest ahead of Game 3, Rishaug responded, “Would be very odd to go back-to-back days off ice and still play. We’ll see what they say.”

Tomas Hertl fell on Calvin Pickard’s left leg in Game 2, and he was in some discomfort. Pickard finished the game and was incredible. The hope is that he’s not dealing with something that lingered between Thursday and Saturday.

Pickard has played a key role in the Oilers’ postseason success, winning six straight games despite a somewhat shaky start to the second round, allowing six goals on 49 shots. His status remains uncertain just a day after Leon Draisaitl’s overtime heroics gave Edmonton a 2-0 series lead. Any lineup changes in goal could have a significant impact as the Oilers look to maintain momentum against Vegas.

Calvin Pickard misses main skate for the Oilers. Is he dealing with an injury ahead of Game 3?

The Oilers have faith in Stuart Skinner if it turns out they have to go with him in Game 3. We’ll have more as head coach Kris Knoblauch speaks with the media after the skate.

Rishaug later added, “Sounds like Pickard may have been on the ice before the main group. That would be unusual for a player expected to start. We’ll see what Knoblauch says.” Sportnet’s Mark Spector wrote, “Stu Skinner in starter’s net for EDM as practice begins. Pickard could be hurt, it could be subterfuge. But that’s how it is at 10:27 a.m.”

