Edmonton Oilers
Game 3 Questions as Pickard Misses Morning Skate with Oilers
Calvin Pickard’s absence from morning skate sparks speculation about his availability as the Edmonton Oilers prepare for Game 3 vs Vegas.
** Update: Stuart Skinner has confirmed he will be the starter on Saturday night in Game 3.
Calvin Pickard and the Edmonton Oilers are searching for their seventh straight win as they meet the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 3 of their second-round series. But, there is potentially concerning news regarding the goaltender as he was not on the ice for the morning skate.
Notable – Calvin Pickard not on the ice before the morning skate – when the goalies get some warm up done. Rodrigues and Skinner only.— Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) May 10, 2025
TSN’s Ryan Rishaug noted, “Notable – Calvin Pickard not on the ice before the morning skate – when the goalies get some warm-up done. Rodrigues and Skinner only.” When a fan suggested that Pickard might have just been getting some extra rest ahead of Game 3, Rishaug responded, “Would be very odd to go back-to-back days off ice and still play. We’ll see what they say.”
Tomas Hertl fell on Calvin Pickard’s left leg in Game 2, and he was in some discomfort. Pickard finished the game and was incredible. The hope is that he’s not dealing with something that lingered between Thursday and Saturday.
Pickard has played a key role in the Oilers’ postseason success, winning six straight games despite a somewhat shaky start to the second round, allowing six goals on 49 shots. His status remains uncertain just a day after Leon Draisaitl’s overtime heroics gave Edmonton a 2-0 series lead. Any lineup changes in goal could have a significant impact as the Oilers look to maintain momentum against Vegas.
The Oilers have faith in Stuart Skinner if it turns out they have to go with him in Game 3. We’ll have more as head coach Kris Knoblauch speaks with the media after the skate.
Rishaug later added, “Sounds like Pickard may have been on the ice before the main group. That would be unusual for a player expected to start. We’ll see what Knoblauch says.” Sportnet’s Mark Spector wrote, “Stu Skinner in starter’s net for EDM as practice begins. Pickard could be hurt, it could be subterfuge. But that’s how it is at 10:27 a.m.”
Next: Oilers Look to Send Game 3 Message to Golden Knights and NHL
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 19 minutes ago
Game 3 Questions as Pickard Misses Morning Skate with Oilers
Calvin Pickard's absence from morning skate sparks speculation about his availability as the Edmonton...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 hour ago
Oilers Look to Send Game 3 Message to Golden Knights and NHL
The Edmonton Oilers have a chance to send a statement in Game 3 versus...
-
Florida Panthers/ 2 hours ago
Maple Leafs Lose in OT to Panthers, McCauley Slump Continues
Brad Marchand scored the overtime winner for the Panthers as they beat the Maple...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 21 hours ago
Analyst Takes Tactic to Avoid Jinxing Dream Oilers-Leafs Cup Final
The odds-makers are starting to trend toward an Oilers vs. Maple Leafs Stanley Cup...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 23 hours ago
Nicolas Roy Will Have Hearing for Cross-Checking Oilers’ Frederic
Vegas Golden Knights forward Nicolas Roy will have a hearing with the NHL DoPS...
-
NHL News/ 24 hours ago
Canucks GM Throws Shade on Young Players For J.T Miller Trade
Canucks' GM Patrik Allvin tossed young players in Vancouver under the bus with season...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Popular Oiler Likely Retiring After 2024-25 Season, Hints Social Media Post
It appears Edmonton Oilers forward Derek Ryan is preparing for life after hockey and...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
WWE Star Brock Lesnar Sees Son, Duke, Drafted by WHL’s Medicine Hat Tigers
Brock Lesnar's son Duke Lesnar was drafted to the WHL's Medicine Hat Tigers. He'll...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers Oilers Double Down Ahead of Game 2 vs. Golden Knights
As the Edmonton Oilers get ready for Game 2 versus the Golden Knights, the...
-
Dallas Stars/ 2 days ago
Oilers Got ‘This Close’, Rantanen Explodes Offensively for Stars
Mikko Rantanen has exploded offensively for the Dallas Stars, but it was the Edmonton...